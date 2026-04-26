Rovman Powell Risks Injury but Takes Backward Running Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Marsh in LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rovman Powell took an extraordinary backward running catch while being disbalanced to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh in the LSG vs KKR match today (April 26) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Despite being in an awkward position, Powell managed to complete the catch successfully but ended up hurting himself from the fall.

WATCH: Rovman Powell takes a stunning catch of Mitchell Marsh

The incident happened on the first ball of the second over of LSG’s chase. Vaibhav Arora bowled a short-of-a-length delivery to Mitchell Marsh as he went on the backfoot and tried to pull it. The Aussie mistimed the shot as the ball went up. Powell had to run back and while circling around the ball, his body twisted and turned, pushing him off balance but Powell maintained his eye contact to grab it with two hands. However, he fell awkwardly on his left shoulder and lay on the ground for some time before walking out of the field to get medical attention.

Watch the video of the catch below.

Luckily for KKR and Rovman Powell, the injury wasn’t too serious and he came back to the field after one over.

ALSO READ:

Rinku Singh heroics keep Kolkata alive in LSG vs KKR

The KKR batting once again struggled as they lost three wickets in the powerplay while being reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. The three-time champions needed someone to step up and Rinku Singh delivered by registering his highest-ever IPL score of 51-ball 83*. In the process, the dynamic left-hander once again showcased his finishing skills by smacking four consecutive maximums off Digvesh Rathi in the final over and propelled the KKR scoreboard to a fighting 155/7 in 20 overs.

Next, Rinku impressed in the field by taking a ‘catch of the season’ contender near the boundary ropes. On the second ball of the 11th over, Aiden Markram tried to take on Cameron Green but found Rinku Singh at long on. With both feet close to the cushions, Rinku showed great presence of mind to throw the ball up as he went past the boundary rope and then came back in time to complete the catch safely and keep the KKR hopes alive.

Watch the Rinku Singh catch below.

Six written all over it… Rinku said 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝘼𝙔 🤯



Rinku Singh pulls off an absolute stunner at the boundary to send Aiden Markram back! 🥵#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/udwZDoEyLp pic.twitter.com/6qkYnvos8q — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 74/2 in 11.5 overs with Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.