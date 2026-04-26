Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI Tonight for LSG vs KKR IPL 2026?

Mayank Yadav had enjoyed a stunning debut season in 2024, bagging seven wickets in four matches.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. But the hosts have not included the star pacer, Mayank Yadav, in their playing XI tonight for the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match.

LSG vs KKR Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, and Vaibhav Arora.

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Why Mayank Yadav Is Not Playing in LSG vs KKR IPL 2026

Following a long injury layoff, speedster Mayank Yadav had made his maiden appearance of the IPL 2026 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). But the bowler’s much-awaited return to action turned out to be a dismal outing. He conceded an expensive 56 runs in the match without snaring a scalp. Eventually, LSG had also lost the match by 40 runs, which marked their fourth defeat of the IPL 2026 in a row.

However, the 23-year-old’s career has been struck with multiple injuries so far. He has struggled to regain his rhythm ever since returning from his lower back surgery. Earlier, Mayank was also part of the India A squad that played two warm-up matches against the United States of America (USA) and Namibia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. But he had also given away runs at a high economy rate of 12.33 in his three overs against the USA line-up.

Last year, he could manage only two wickets in as many appearances for LSG due to an injury-curtailed season. However, after an underwhelming display in the last game, the former Caribbean player Ian Bishop had backed Mayank to get back to his best in the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2026. But following his persistent lean patch, the Lucknow outfit decided not to include the seamer for tonight’s LSG vs KKR clash at home.

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