Punjab Kings Succumb Despite Maiden Cooper Connolly Century As Sunrisers Secure Top Spot; Key Takeaways From SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) outclassed table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a comprehensive 33-run win in the high-octane SRH vs PBKS clash today (May 6) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). In the process, the Pat Cummins-led side claimed the apex spot with 14 points from 11 games and consolidated their chances of a top-two finish.

PBKS, on the other hand, will now drop down to the second position with 13 points from 10 matches.

Check the key takeaways from SRH vs PBKS contest.

Costly multiple missed chances by PBKS

In the ninth over of the SRH innings, Punjab fielder Shashank Singh, who is already having a tough time in the field in IPL 2026 with multiple drops once again had a faux pas. Shashank gave Heinrich Klaasen an early lifeline when he was just batting on nine but the Proteas made sure to capitalise on the opportunity and blasted a 43-ball 69.

After the Klaasen incident, PBKS squandered the chance to send back Ishan Kishan twice in the 11th over. First, Lockie Ferguson dropped the left-hander on 18 at deep backward square-leg followed by a missed stumping three balls later by Prabhsimran Singh when Ishan was on 20. He also made the most of the opportunity by registering his fourth fifty of the season with a fiery 32-ball 55 to propel the Hyderabad scoreboard to a massive 235/4 in 20 overs.

Top order collapse for PBKS

The top scorers in the Punjab side this season – Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer all departed cheaply for single digit scores of 1,3 and 5 respectively. Given the high chase, PBKS needed their explosive opening duo of Priyansh and Prabhsimran to delivery but they had a rare off day, failing to provide PBKS with the start they needed.

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Cooper Connolly century

With Punjab reduced to 23/3 in the fourth over, they needed someone to step up and the young Aussie once again impressed. Cooper Connolly registered his maiden IPL ton, remaining unbeaten on 59-ball 107* to keep PBKS in the hunt. However, in the end the equation was too much and Connolly’s heroics eventually went in vain.

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