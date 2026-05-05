Sanju Samson, Akeal Hosein Heroics Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Key Takeaways From DC vs CSK IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have found steam midway in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) and secured a clinical win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the DC vs CSK match today (May 5). The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side picked up their fifth win of the tournament after a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against DC and in the process, kept themselves alive in the playoffs race.

Check the key takeaways from DC vs CSK contest.

Akeal Hosein delivers in the powerplay again

The INR 2 crore CSK recruit has been a pivotal figure in CSK’s resurgence. The West Indies spinner has featured in only five game so far, but his impact has been massive. Akeal Hosein been the most economical bowler in the Chennai lineup while getting crucial breakthroughs, especially in the powerplay.

He was once again crucial in the DC vs CSK match, restricting Delhi early in the first six overs with a stellar first spell 1/15 in three overs.

Previously, Ii the game against Mumbai Indians where Chennai recorded their biggest win in IPL of 103 runs, Akeal Hosein had bowled a matchwinning powerplay spell of 2 overs, conceding just seven runs while taking two wickets including a maiden in the powerplay. He eventually finished his quota of four overs with figures of 4/17.

Prior to that, in the game against KKR, he helped Chennai defend 192 with a tidy bowling display of 1/26 in four overs.

Sameer Rizvi’s rescue act as Impact Player

With Delhi having lost half their side and the scoreline reading 69/5 in the 11th over, they had to impact in Sameer Rizvi. The 22-year-old, who had already impressed with his fiery batting abilities once more helped his team out of a tricky position.

Sameer (40* off 24 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31) managed to forge a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket and made some amends to propel the Delhi scoreboard to a fighting total of 155/7.

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Sanju Samson keeps Chennai playoffs hopes alive

The dynamic right-hander has continued impressing in the CSK jersey with another matchwinning knock to keep Chennai’s IPL 2026 playoffs hopes alive. Sanju Samson had already blasted two centuries in this season itself and today, he registered his first fifty of IPL 2026.

Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 52-ball 87* to ensure CSK gets over the finish line comfortably and get crucial two points. The five-time champions are currently sixth in the points table with 10 points from as many games.

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