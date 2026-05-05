IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS Game Plan – Using Harsh Dubey in the Powerplay

Harsh Dubey should return to the XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) omitted Harsh Dubey to accommodate Harshal Patel in the previous game. However, they will need Dubey and his powerplay expertise against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have an explosive opening pair. We have earlier discussed how pace can restrict Priyansh Arya, but left-arm spin remains both openers’ Achilles heel.

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Why SRH should use Harsh Dubey against PBKS openers

Since 2025, Priyansh Arya has had an average of 15 and a strike rate of 200 against left-arm orthodox in IPL. He has been dismissed four times in 30 balls and plays around 33.33% false shots. In the powerplay, he has been brutal, but opponents haven’t used enough quality against him.

Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has struck at just 118.42 and lost his wicket twice in 38 balls against left-arm orthodox spinners. His boundary% comes down to just 13.16. In the powerplay, he has faced 9 balls and scored eight runs.

Even overall, both can be restricted by spin early in the innings. The pitches in Hyderabad have been outright flat, with hardly any new-ball movement for pacers. At this venue, pacers have extracted a median swing of just 0.57° in the first six overs this year, the third-lowest among all grounds with at least three matches.

So, SRH pacers are unlikely to be effective during field restrictions, especially against explosive openers. They hit a lot of boundaries straight away, which will lead to premature wear and tear and reduced swing from the new ball. Hence, spinners will need to do the controlling job right from the start.

Harsh Dubey’s powerplay skills

SRH spinner Harsh Dubey has been expensive at times, but has shown useful powerplay skills this season. He has bowled well against RHBs, conceding only 8.44 runs per over and conceding only 18.75% boundaries in the first six overs. And since he will bowl to Arya, who can have issues with quality spin, Harsh should be comfortable.

Among all six spinners with at least 30 balls in the first six overs, Harsh Dubey has the highest median turn (1.758°) and second-highest average turn (1.762°) in IPL 2026. He has solid defensive skills and understands how to cramp batters for room. His lengths are mostly immaculate and don’t allow batters to come down the track more often.

If Harsh plays, SRH should leave out Harshal Patel again, since he can be vulnerable on a flat deck. His slower ones are no longer effective, and PBKS batters won’t allow him to settle. They are all quality players of pace.

Pat Cummins and Sakib Hussain can bowl in the powerplay, and Nitish Kumar Reddy will also return for this fixture after recovering from an illness that kept him away from the previous game against KKR. Eshan Malinga will operate in the middle and death overs. So, they will have enough options in the pace department.

If Harsh Dubey plays, Shivang will get some cushion, and SRH might not be forced to use Abhishek Sharma against hard hitters. Against KKR, Abhishek did the Dubey role by bowling two overs in the powerplay. He got away since most of the Knight Riders’ batters struggle against spin and are slow starters, but he might end up conceding a lot more against PBKS.

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