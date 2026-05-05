Why Is Kyle Jamieson Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight for DC vs CSK IPL 2026?

The Delhi Capitals are taking on the Chennai Super Kings tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But the hosts have not included the star New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson in their playing XI for the DC vs CSK match.

DC vs CSK Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and T. Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Chowdhary, and Gurjapneet Singh.

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Why Kyle Jamieson Is Not Playing in DC vs CSK IPL 2026

Notably, after suffering a major head injury during Delhi’s clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has recovered well and is all set to feature in tonight’s match. This resulted in another overseas bowler, Jamieson, missing out on the DC vs CSK fixture. On the other hand, the visitors have also made two changes to bring in Gurjapneet Singh and Akeal Hosein in their starting XI in place of Prashant Veer and an injured Ramakrishna Ghosh.

However, the Black Caps player had snared two wickets in as many appearances for the franchise but conceded runs at an expensive economy of 12.85. But Ngidi’s return to action will be a significant boost for the side for the remainder of the IPL 2026. Before the unfortunate setback, he had bagged seven wickets in six innings, with the second-best economy rate of his five-year IPL career (8.70).

Both DC and CSK stand on eight points after nine league-stage matches, with only a slight difference in net run rate placing the visitors one spot above. Thus, claiming two points from the ongoing DC vs CSK encounter will be crucial for both teams to bolster their IPL 2026 playoff chances.

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