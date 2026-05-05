SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 49: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Check our SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won six and lost four out of ten matches. They had won five matches in a row but were defeated in their last match by Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Punjab Kings have won six matches, lost two, and have one no result in nine matches. They lost their last match to Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

SRH vs PBKS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.

Impact player: Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Hyderabad is flat and has good bounce and is helpful for batters. Teams batting first have won the majority of times in this season.

The weather is expected to be around 38°C with a 4% chance of rain.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH)

After a slow start in the tournament, Travis Head has found form with two back to back half centuries.

He has scored 323 runs in 10 matches so far.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan scored 42 runs in the previous match.

He has scored 354 runs in 10 matches so far.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer is the second highest scorer for Punjab Kings this season.

He has scored 328 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.66.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 440 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.88 and a strike rate of 206.57.

His last five scores are: 15, 45, 57, 135*, and 59.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has been PBKS top scorer this season. He has scored four half centuries in eight innings.

He has scored 361 runs at an average of 51.57 and a strike rate of 174.39

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen is the top scorer for SRH this season with 425 runs in 10 innings.

Apart from the previous innings, he has scored 29 or more in every match.

Team for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming into this match after defeats in their previous games. For this match, Punjab Kings may have a slight advantage over SRH.

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