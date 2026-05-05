SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 49: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Check our SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won six and lost four out of ten matches. They had won five matches in a row but were defeated in their last match by Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
Punjab Kings have won six matches, lost two, and have one no result in nine matches. They lost their last match to Gujarat Titans by four wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.
Impact player: Sakib Hussain
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
The pitch in Hyderabad is flat and has good bounce and is helpful for batters. Teams batting first have won the majority of times in this season.
The weather is expected to be around 38°C with a 4% chance of rain.
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Both teams are coming into this match after defeats in their previous games. For this match, Punjab Kings may have a slight advantage over SRH.
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