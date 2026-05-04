DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 48: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 48 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match no.48 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Both teams are hanging on in the playoffs race with eight points from nine games. They have won four games each and have lost five times. Delhi Capitals are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul smashed 75 off 40 while Pathum Nissanka struck 62 off 33 balls as they chased down 226.
Chennai Super Kings did a double over Mumbai Indians, winning the previous game by eight wickets. Anshul Kamboj took 3 for 32 while Noor Ahmad snared two scalps to restrict the opponents to 159. Ruturaj Gaikwad (67* off 48) and Kartik Sharma (54* off 40) took them home with an unbroken 98-run stand.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
Impact player: Abishek Porel.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh.
Impact player: Mukesh Chaudhary.
Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced two contrasting pitches in the last two games. One where over 500 runs were scored and the other where Delhi were bowled out for 74. In general, the pitches are flat with the average batting first score reading 200 in the last 13 IPL matches.
As per the forecast, the weather should be clear and warm, with no risk of rain interruption. The temperature is likely to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius.
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Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
Mitchell Starc (DC)
Pathum Nissanka (DC)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
KL Rahul (DC)
Devdutt Padikkal (CSK)
Both teams have decent bowling units. Delhi Capitals have a better batting line-up while CSK rely heavily on their opening duo. Delhi Capitals should start as the favourites to win this match.
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