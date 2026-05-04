DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 48: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 48 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match no.48 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Both teams are hanging on in the playoffs race with eight points from nine games. They have won four games each and have lost five times. Delhi Capitals are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul smashed 75 off 40 while Pathum Nissanka struck 62 off 33 balls as they chased down 226.

Chennai Super Kings did a double over Mumbai Indians, winning the previous game by eight wickets. Anshul Kamboj took 3 for 32 while Noor Ahmad snared two scalps to restrict the opponents to 159. Ruturaj Gaikwad (67* off 48) and Kartik Sharma (54* off 40) took them home with an unbroken 98-run stand.

DC vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Impact player: Abishek Porel.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact player: Mukesh Chaudhary.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced two contrasting pitches in the last two games. One where over 500 runs were scored and the other where Delhi were bowled out for 74. In general, the pitches are flat with the average batting first score reading 200 in the last 13 IPL matches.

As per the forecast, the weather should be clear and warm, with no risk of rain interruption. The temperature is likely to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has been in terrific form and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

He has taken 17 wickets from nine games at an economy of 8.46, with three 3-fors.

Mitchell Starc (DC)

Mitchell Starc made his first appearance of the season in the previous game and claimed three wickets.

The left-arm pacer has taken 34 wickets in 24 innings since IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 14.8.

Pathum Nissanka (DC)

Pathum Nissanka scored a terrific 62 off 33 balls in the previous game.

He has made 209 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 159.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has registered two centuries in the tournament, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has scored 315 runs in the season at an average of 45 and strike rate of 167.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has been in magnificent touch, scoring 433 runs in the season at a strike rate 186 while averaging 54.

He has hammered 152 not out and three half centuries in the tournament, including 75 in the last game.

Devdutt Padikkal (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a rough first half of the season but has scored 74 not out and 67 not out in the last two games.

Gaikwad has prolific numbers in the league, averaging nearly 40 with two centuries and 22 half centuries.

Team for DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have decent bowling units. Delhi Capitals have a better batting line-up while CSK rely heavily on their opening duo. Delhi Capitals should start as the favourites to win this match.

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