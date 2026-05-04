Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Claim Nervy Affair Against Punjab Kings; Key Takeaways from GT vs PBKS IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans won the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match by four wickets.

The Gujarat Titans have clinched a final-over thriller to claim a revenge victory in the GT vs PBKS match. On the other hand, after registering a record six-match winning streak, the Punjab Kings have suffered back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2026. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the GT vs PBKS encounter.

Jason Holder Snares Second IPL Four-fer

The Caribbean all-rounder was not part of GT’s starting XIs in the initial IPL 2026 matches. But Jason Holder has put up crucial contributions with both of his skills in his limited appearances in the edition so far. In the GT vs PBKS match tonight, he claimed the second four-wicket haul of his IPL career to restrict the visitors to only 163/9. Following a stunning start by Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, the 34-year-old bagged four key scalps, which included the dismissals of PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer (19) and big-hitter Marcus Stoinis (40).

Suryansh Shedge Notches Up Counter-attacking Half-century

With wickets tumbling down at regular intervals, a maiden fifty-plus knock from the 23-year-old proved to be pivotal for the IPL 2025 runners-up to put up a competitive score on the board. Shedge came in at No.6 as the Punjab outfit were amidst major trouble, losing four for 36 under seven overs in the GT vs PBKS clash. But from there on, the Mumbai batter forged two key partnerships with skipper Shreyas and Stoinis to help the side avoid a collapse. The right-hander smacked three boundaries and five sixes on his way to notch up a blistering 29-ball 57, striking at a fiery rate of 196.55.

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Washington Sundar Propels Gujarat Titans to Hattrick of Wins

GT were almost at risk of losing yet another match due to their middle-order struggles. Notably, Sai Sudharsan departed after a well-made 57, when the franchise needed 40 more runs off the remaining 31 balls. Though it seemed to be an easy chase for the hosts, losing two key wickets in the 17th and 19th overs turned it into a tricky one.

However, Washington Sundar stood firm at the other end to bag two important points for the Titans. Stoinis could not defend 11 runs in the final over, with Sundar finishing it off with a maximum over the deep fine leg. The 26-year-old remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 deliveries as GT registered a hattrick of victories for the second time in the IPL 2026.

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