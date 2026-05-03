Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not in SRH playing XI today for SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match? The all-rounder misses this match as he is unwell.

Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not in SRH playing XI today for SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

Since the toss, one of the most searched questions has been: Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not in SRH playing XI today for SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match? Pat Cummins confirmed that the all rounder is unavailable for this match due to illness. Smaran Ravichandran has come into the playing XI as his replacement.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been an important player for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He has scored 193 runs in eight innings and has also taken six wickets in nine innings. Meanwhile, Smaran is making his IPL debut tonight.

Apart from this, SRH have made one more change, with Harshal Patel replacing Harsh Dubey in the playing XI.

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SRH vs KKR Playing XIs

Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have also made two changes to their playing XI. Finn Allen has replaced Tim Seifert, while Manish Pandey has come in for Ramandeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Subs: Finn Allen, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently third in the points table with six wins from nine matches, having lost only three. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth with two wins, five losses, and one no result from eight matches.

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