Ruturaj Gaikwad Powers CSK to Register IPL 2026 Double Over Mumbai Indians; Key Takeaways from CSK vs MI Match

Chennai Super Kings won the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match by eight wickets.

After handing the Mumbai Indians their biggest ever loss by runs in their previous IPL 2026 outing, the Chennai Super Kings have once again defeated them in the CSK vs MI reverse fixture. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the CSK vs MI game.

Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj Restrict Mumbai to Below-par Score

After defeating their fellow five-time champions at their home, CSK once again replicated the same result to register a double over their arch-rivals in the IPL 2026. To achieve the rare feat, the hosts’ bowling attack displayed a noteworthy show after being asked to field first.

The team’s leading wicket-taker, Anshul Kamboj, once again put up an impactful performance in the CSK vs MI game tonight. He snared three crucial wickets, including the breakthrough scalp of Will Jacks, skipper Hardik Pandya, and Robin Minz.

Apart from the seamer, CSK’s star spinner Noor Ahmad also starred with two key dismissals. In the absence of Akeal Hosein, the 21-year-old sent back Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma and conceded only 26 runs in his four overs. Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton also bagged one each to restrict Hardik and Co. to a sub-par total of 159/7.

Mumbai Indians’ All-round Struggle Continues

In their last fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), an explosive display from the Mumbai batters had powered them to notch up a massive 243/5 in the first innings. But despite putting up a mammoth total on the board, MI’s formidable bowling line-up, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Hardik, failed to defend the score at their home ground.

On the other hand, with almost every match being a must-win from here on, Mumbai’s batting order failed to capitalise on the toss advantage in the CSK vs MI match. Notably, both teams wanted to bat first in Chepauk tonight, but the visitors could manage only 159 runs, which almost ended any chance for their bowlers to make a comeback into the game.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad Relieves CSK Fans

The CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in form with two successive unbeaten knocks in the IPL 2026. After a brilliant rescue act of 74 not out while facing the Gujarat Titans (GT), the 29-year-old scored a match-winning 67* in the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match. His free-flowing knock included five fours and two over-boundaries as the Men in Yellow moved to the sixth spot on the points table with four wins in nine fixtures.

Alongside him, CSK prodigy Kartik Sharma also contributed with his maiden half-century (54*). After two early wickets, a gritty 98*-run partnership between them ensured a smooth chase for CSK.

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