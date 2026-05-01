KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc Star as Delhi Capitals End Hattrick of Losing Streak; Key Takeaways from RR vs DC IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals won the RR vs DC IPL 2026 match by seven wickets.

The Delhi Capitals have recorded a stunning win over the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the RR vs DC fixture.

Mitchell Starc Snares Three-wicket Haul on Return

Playing in his first match of the IPL 2026, the Australian pacer has bagged a three-fer in the RR vs DC clash. Notably, the Royals were off to a good start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a six off Mitchell Starc in the very first delivery of the match. But the experienced seamer made a swift comeback to dismiss the opener without adding any more runs in his tally. He also scalped the wickets of RR skipper Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja to finish with the figure of 3/40.

Riyan Parag Fell Short of Maiden IPL Hundred

Since taking over the reins of RR, skipper Riyan Parag was yet to notch up an impactful knock in the IPL 2026. Until the RR vs DC match, the batter had scored only 117 runs in his nine appearances, including four single-digit scores. But tonight, after losing both their swashbuckling openers early, the 24-year-old played a pivotal part in rescuing the hosts.

Though Parag missed out on his maiden IPL ton, his 50-ball 90, laced with eight boundaries and five maximums, set the tone for a strong finish. Following this, Donovan Ferreira replicated his last-match heroics and powered RR to a massive total of 225/6 with his blazing 41 not out off 14 balls.

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Delhi Capitals Put Up Clinical Batting Display

A magnificent effort from the entire line-up has helped the visitors to get back in winning ways after registering a hattrick of defeats. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka provided the much-required start at the top with their blistering knocks of 75 and 62, respectively. This was followed by a fiery 33-run cameo from Nitish Rana, before a 49*-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) saw the team chase down the mammoth target.

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