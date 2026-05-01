Why Is David Miller Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight for RR vs DC IPL 2026?

The Delhi Capitals are on a three-match losing streak and will look forward to turn things around in the RR vs DC clash to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. But the franchise has not included David Miller for tonight’s high-stakes match.

RR vs DC Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, and Brijesh Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and T. Natarajan.

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Why David Miller Is Not Playing in RR vs DC IPL 2026 Match

As skipper Axar Patel revealed at the RR vs DC toss, the team had to bring back Pathum Nissanka in their starting XI as opener Sahil Parakh, who made his IPL debut in the previous match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been sidelined due to an injury.

Notably, Mitchell Starc will also be making his maiden appearance in the IPL 2026, with the other two foreign players in DC’s playing XI being Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Jamieson. Unfortunately, David Miller missed out on featuring in the RR vs DC match due to the overseas combination issue.

However, the South African finisher has enjoyed a decent debut season for the Capitals so far. The franchise had acquired the batter for his base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. In eight fixtures of the ongoing season, Miller has put up 123 runs at a strike rate of 146.42, averaging 41, including four unbeaten knocks.

Moreover, the player also scripted a stunning redemption arc in the IPL 2026. After failing to take DC over the line against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by the barest of margins, the 36-year-old registered a match-winning cameo of 22* runs (off 10 balls) against RCB.

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