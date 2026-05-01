CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 44: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 44 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will resume their rivalry in match no.44 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction for this encounter, to be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

CSK have played eight games in the tournament, winning three and losing five. They are coming off an eight-wicket defeat at home against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, they could get only 158 on the board with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring an unbeaten 74 off 60 balls. It was enough, however, as Titans chased it down in 16.4 overs.

Mumbai Indians are in a must-win position after losing six of their first eight games. In the previous game, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets after posting a mammoth 243. Ryan Rickelton hammered an unbeaten 123 off 55 deliveries but the bowling unit let him and fans down.

CSK vs MI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact player: Mukesh Chaudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Raj Bawa, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.

CSK vs MI IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Chepauk is known for providing good assistance for spinners historically. But recent years have had better conditions for batting. The average first innings score here since the last IPL edition reads 174.

As for the weather, it is expected to be mainly clear and windy in the evening with no threat of rain. The temperature should hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Akeal Hosein (CSK)

Akeal Hosein picked up 4 for 17 the last time these two teams met a few days back.

The left-arm spinner has claimed 21 wickets in T20 cricket this year at an economy of 8.37.

Will Jacks (MI)

Will Jacks played his first game of the season against SRH and hammered 46 off 22 deliveries.

He has scored 275 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 46 while striking at 178.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has been terrific in this season, snaring 14 wickets from eight innings at an economy of 8.56.

Kamboj has registered two three-wicket hauls in the last five games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has registered two centuries in the tournament, including one against Mumbai Indians.

Samson has piled on 671 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 45 while striking at 182.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya had a solid game against Sunrisers, hitting 31 off 15 and picking up a wicket.

He hasn’t had a great time in the competition but his all-round skill set makes him a decent captaincy option.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton is coming off an excellent knock, smashing 123 not out in 55 deliveries.

He has scored 260 runs from six innings in the season at a strike rate of 181.

Team for CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have been in complete shambles with their bowling department and the middle order. CSK have a better-performing bowling unit. Expect CSK to come out victorious in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.