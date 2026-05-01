CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 44: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 44 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will resume their rivalry in match no.44 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction for this encounter, to be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
CSK have played eight games in the tournament, winning three and losing five. They are coming off an eight-wicket defeat at home against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, they could get only 158 on the board with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring an unbeaten 74 off 60 balls. It was enough, however, as Titans chased it down in 16.4 overs.
Mumbai Indians are in a must-win position after losing six of their first eight games. In the previous game, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets after posting a mammoth 243. Ryan Rickelton hammered an unbeaten 123 off 55 deliveries but the bowling unit let him and fans down.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh.
Impact player: Mukesh Chaudhary.
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Raj Bawa, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Chepauk is known for providing good assistance for spinners historically. But recent years have had better conditions for batting. The average first innings score here since the last IPL edition reads 174.
As for the weather, it is expected to be mainly clear and windy in the evening with no threat of rain. The temperature should hover around 31 degrees Celsius.
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Akeal Hosein (CSK)
Will Jacks (MI)
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Ryan Rickelton (MI)
Mumbai Indians have been in complete shambles with their bowling department and the middle order. CSK have a better-performing bowling unit. Expect CSK to come out victorious in this game.
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