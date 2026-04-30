RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 43: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 43 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
Match no.43 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on each other. Here’s our RR vs DC Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals have 12 points to their credit, having won six games and lost thrice. In the previous game, they ended the unbeaten run of Punjab Kings with a six-wicket win. Chasing 223, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 43 off 16 deliveries while Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 51 in 27. Donovan Ferreira finished the game with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.
Delhi Capitals have three wins to their credit and have lost five games. They suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous game. Batting first, they had a massive collapse, losing 6 for 8 runs. Eventually, they were bowled out for 75. DC will receive a boost as Mitchell Starc is cleared to play from this game onwards.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact player: Shubham Dubey.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.
Impact player: T Natarajan.
The first game hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season saw a pace-friendly pitch. There was a good amount of help for seamers, with the ball flying off the surface. Despite that, over 450 runs were scored in the match. The average first innings score here last season was 192.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be mainly clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to range around 30 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
Mitchell Starc (DC)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
KL Rahul (DC)
Rajasthan Royals have a formidable batting line-up along with a quality bowling unit. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have weaknesses in both departments. Expect the Royals to win this game.
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