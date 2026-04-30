RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 43: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 43 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Match no.43 of the IPL 2026 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on each other. Here’s our RR vs DC Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals have 12 points to their credit, having won six games and lost thrice. In the previous game, they ended the unbeaten run of Punjab Kings with a six-wicket win. Chasing 223, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 43 off 16 deliveries while Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 51 in 27. Donovan Ferreira finished the game with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.

Delhi Capitals have three wins to their credit and have lost five games. They suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous game. Batting first, they had a massive collapse, losing 6 for 8 runs. Eventually, they were bowled out for 75. DC will receive a boost as Mitchell Starc is cleared to play from this game onwards.

RR vs DC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact player: Shubham Dubey.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Impact player: T Natarajan.

RR vs DC IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The first game hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season saw a pace-friendly pitch. There was a good amount of help for seamers, with the ball flying off the surface. Despite that, over 450 runs were scored in the match. The average first innings score here last season was 192.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be mainly clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to range around 30 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi (RR)

Ravi Bishnoi has done well in the competition, and is a good fantasy option against a vulnerable batting unit.

The leg-spinner has claimed 11 wickets at a strike rate of 13.

Mitchell Starc (DC)

Mitchell Starc is set to play his first game of the season and could be a key factor.

The left-arm pacer had taken 14 wickets in the previous season at a strike rate of 15.4.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has been brilliant in the tournament, especially with the new ball.

The speedster has snared 14 wickets from nine games at an economy of 8.27.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 306 runs in the season at 158 strike rate, including three half centuries.

The left-hand batter has amassed over 1,800 runs in the IPL since 2023 at a strike rate of 157 while averaging 43.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hammered 400 runs in the tournament at an incredible strike rate of 238.

He smashed 103 off 37 in the last game played here.

The teenager has piled on 652 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 224 while averaging 41.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has accumulated 358 runs in this edition at an average of 51 and strike rate of 185.

He has hammered one century and two half centuries.

Team for RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have a formidable batting line-up along with a quality bowling unit. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have weaknesses in both departments. Expect the Royals to win this game.

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