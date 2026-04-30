IPL 2026: RR vs DC Game Plan – Tackling Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav With LHBs

RR might need to change some batting positions.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a solid opening pair, but the middle order has blown hot and cold at times. Shimron Hetmyer’s usage at No.5 or below didn’t work, and he was eventually dropped for Dasun Shanaka in the previous game. He should be recalled against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Earlier, we highlighted Dhruv Jurel’s spin issues, and he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal again against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He played a sluggish knock, as Harpreet Brar and Chahal never allowed him to break free. This should serve as the right indication to finally move him below, even if he’s played a few quality knocks at one down.

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Why RR need Shimron Hetmyer at No.3 against Delhi Capitals

DC have two quality spinners – Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav – in the bowling attack against RR. They have done a decent job against RHBs this season, but have struggled at times against LHBs. Most of their wickets have come against right-hand batters and will again pose a massive threat.

For instance, Axar has four wickets at an average of 31.25 and an economy rate of 7.01 against RHBs in IPL 2026. In contrast, he has three scalps at 25 runs apiece and went on to concede 12.16 runs per over against southpaws. His natural positive matchups are RHBs, and solid spin players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not allow him to bowl in the powerplay.

Meanwhile, six of Kuldeep Yadav’s 7 IPL 2026 wickets have been vs right-hand batters at an average of 27.50. He has been expensive, with an economy rate of 11.12, but still, his major impact has come against them. Against LHBs, he has a solitary wicket at 71 and might have issues again on a flat Jaipur surface.

Kuldeep tends to lose his plot when hit for a few boundaries early. With Jaiswal and Vaibhav, he will unlikely bowl during the field restrictions. DC would want to bowl these two against RHBs in the middle overs.

That’s where RR can promote Shimron Hetmyer at No.3 and make things trickier for the Capitals. If he bats at one down, RR will have an all-LHB top three with superior spin skills to put those spinners under pressure. Hetmyer has been a better spin player than pace since his resurgence at No.3 for the West Indies.

In 2026, he has a strike rate of 205.67 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.61 against spin. He hits a maximum every 4.86 deliveries. Against left-arm orthodox, Hetmyer has struck at 184.09, while left-arm chinaman has gone for 344.44.

Notably, his numbers have regressed massively against pace since his improvements against spin. This year, Shimron Hetmyer has struck at just 150.50 and lost a wicket every 16.80 deliveries against fast bowlers. He takes around 4.66 balls per boundary and plays around 38.09% dot balls.

In the lower order, his returns have been underwhelming anyway, and with Shubham Dubey showing enough promise, RR can afford to promote Hetmyer at No.3 and push Jurel to 5. That will help them negate their biggest threat vs DC and optimise the batting potential of the two batters. Then, Riyan Parag has also shown problems with pace, and RR will get another solid pace-hitter just below him, before Donovan Ferreira and other lower-order batters follow.

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