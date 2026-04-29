Why is Mitchell Santner not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI tonight for MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? The spinner has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

Why is Mitchell Santner not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI tonight for MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

One of the biggest questions among fans is: Why is Mitchell Santner not in Mumbai Indians playing XI tonight for MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match? The MI all-rounder has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 with a left shoulder injury.

Mumbai Indians have signed South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as Mitchell Santner’s replacement for the rest of the season. Santner suffered the injury while taking a catch against Chennai Super Kings and also hit his head on the ground, forcing MI to use Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute.

The Kiwi skipper played four matches this season, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 8.92.

On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj, who has joined the Mumbai Indians squad for the remainder of the season, has played two IPL matches, both for Rajasthan Royals in 2024. He has been signed by MI for INR 75 lakh.

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MI vs SRH Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact Subs: Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel

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