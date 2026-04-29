SRH Playoffs Chances Explained: What SRH Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can SRH qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? That is the big question on every fan’s mind as the tournament reaches its halfway stage. Sunrisers Hyderabad last lifted the IPL trophy in 2016, which remains their only title to date. Their best finish since then came in 2024, when they ended the season as runners-up.

Here we take a look at the SRH playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

SRH IPL 2026 League Standings

The Pat Cummins-led side currently occupies fourth spot on the points table with 10 points. They have won five games and have lost three.

Current Standings: 4

Matches: 8

Won: 5

Lost: 3

Points: 10

Net Run-rate: +0.815

SRH Remaining Fixtures

Sunrisers Hyderabad have six games in hand. Can SRH qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

April 29 – Mumbai Indians, Mumbai (Away)

May 3 – Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (Home)

May 6 – Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (Home)

May 12 – Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (Away)

May 18 – Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (Away)

May 22 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Hyderabad (Home)

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Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who started their IPL 2026 campaign on a disappointing note, have now won five matches in a row. Their playoff destiny is firmly in their own hands. Before we check SRH qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can SRH qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what Sunrisers Hyderabad need to do:

Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win four of their remaining six matches to secure a direct spot in the playoffs.

Three wins should also be enough, although net run rate could then become important.

Even with three wins, they may still need a few other results to go their way.

SRH playoffs chances will end if they lose five of their last six matches.

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