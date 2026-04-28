Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira Blitz Help Rajasthan Royals Break Punjab Kings’ Unbeaten Run; Key Takeaways from PBKS vs RR IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals won the PBKS vs RR match by six wickets.

The Rajasthan Royals have become the first team to beat the unstoppable Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the PBKS vs RR fixture.

Marcus Stoinis’ Brutal 62 Not Out Fuels PBKS to Massive Total

The previous edition’s runners-up are known for their extraordinary big-hitting skills, mostly coming from the top four of their destructive batting order. However, in the PBKS vs RR match, none of the swashbuckling opener Prabhsimran Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer got going in their usual attacking form. But following two quickfire cameos from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly at the top, it was Marcus Stoinis’ onslaught that propelled the team to a huge total of 222/4.

The 36-year-old has had not many opportunities to bat this season, thanks to a dominating show from the PBKS top four. But in the night of need, the Australian all-rounder notched up a whirlwind 22-ball 62*. His blitz included four boundaries and six maximums at a blazing strike rate of 281.81.

Yash Raj Punja Impresses Again

The UAE-born spinner caught several eyeballs with an impressive outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on his IPL debut. He had conceded only 25 runs in his four overs and dismissed Ramandeep Singh.

However, in tonight’s PBKS vs RR match, the 19-year-old once again put up a noteworthy show. Though Punja gave away runs at an expensive economy rate of 10.25, he sent back two of Punjab’s key batters, Prabhsimran and Connolly, into the dugout.

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Shubham Dubey Impact Hands PBKS Maiden Defeat in IPL 2026

Coming in as an impact player, Shubham Dubey’s blistering innings of 31 not out proved to be match-winning for the Royals against an unbeaten PBKS side. After two pulsating knocks from the formidable opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, a fierce 77*-run partnership off just 32 balls between Shubham and Donovan Ferreira took RR over the line.

While the left-hander’s brisk knock came at a fiery strike rate of 258.33, the South African all-rounder also scored a crucial 52*, comprising six fours and three over-boundaries.

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