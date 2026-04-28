IPL 2026: MI vs SRH Game Plan – Keeping Hardik Pandya Away From the Powerplay

MI will need to use Hardik Pandya differently against SRH.

Hardik Pandya has been underperforming in the bowling powerplay for Mumbai Indians (MI). Since 2025, he has picked up a solitary wicket and conceded 13.78 runs per over across nine powerplay overs. He gives a boundary every 2.45 deliveries, suggesting at least two boundaries every over.

At a time when powerplay wickets have become utmost important, MI have been struggling to get consistent wickets early on. They have taken only 10 wickets in the powerplay, fourth-lowest, at an average of 42.90 and conceded around 10.91 runs per over. Pacers have got only six scalps and collectively leaked 10.86 runs per over.

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Allah Ghazanfar has picked wickets at times, but other bowlers have been hot and cold. With Trent Boult no longer being a powerplay specialist and Jasprit Bumrah also struggling for form at times, MI have found themselves in deep trouble early in the innings. Hardik hasn’t helped their case either, despite bowling with the new ball, which remains his stronger suit as a bowler.

How MI can cover for Hardik Pandya’s poor powerplay form against SRH

MI can’t afford to use Hardik Pandya in the powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have an explosive opening pair and No.3. Even though Travis Head hasn’t been in form, he can thrive on Hardik’s poor form and make the most of the nice batting conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. His record against the MI captain has also been marvellous: 88 runs, 183.33 strike rate, 3.20 BpB, & 1 dismissal.

Mumbai Indians should instead use either Shardul Thakur or Krish Bhagat, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Allah Ghazanfar. Shardul has a fine record against Abhishek Sharma, having dismissed him thrice in 16 balls. Notably, he has done reasonably well against LHBs in the powerplay since last season, with five wickets at 25.20 runs apiece, even though he has been expensive at times.

At Wankhede, Shardul has a median swing of 0.87°, the second-highest among all MI pacers, in the powerplay this season. So, he can move the ball and take it away from SRH openers, who have had issues with away-going deliveries. He has a knack for picking wickets and can be a better option than Hardik.

Meanwhile, Krish Bhagat should also be used more wisely than he was in the previous game. He was given the 16th and 20th over, a move that backfired, and he ended up conceding 15.50 runs per over. Krish’s skills are well-suited to the new ball, as was evident during his debut game against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

He found a median swing of 0.72°, and his lengths are precisely suited for the decks in Mumbai. If Bhagat plays, he has to bowl in the powerplay. That’s the only way to optimise his bowling value, especially at home.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya can bowl in the middle overs with Ashwani Kumar. Hardik can bowl shorter lengths into the pitch and vary his pace, and with more protection on the boundary, he will have more room for errors. Between overs 7 and 16, he has 12 wickets at 25.08 runs apiece and an economy rate of 8.85 since IPL 2025.

However, in other phases, Hardik can concede much more and might be vulnerable again. So, he should operate mainly in the middle, at least against SRH. That would allow the franchise to use an extra over of Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay and give themselves the best possible opportunity to remove one or more explosive SRH top-order batters.

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