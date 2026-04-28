The Resurgence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the standout bowler for RCB in IPL 2026.

The pacer has taken 14 wickets in eight matches so far and is currently the leading wicket-taker this season. He has played a very important role in RCB winning six of their first eight matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Continues to Deliver for RCB in IPL 2026

In the match against Delhi Capitals, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled really well. He took three wickets for just five runs in his three overs.

He was outstanding in the powerplay and played a huge role in destroying Delhi’s top order. Along with Josh Hazlewood, he helped reduce DC to just 13/6 in the first six overs, the lowest powerplay score in IPL history.

He made an impact right away. On just the second ball of the match, Bhuvi dismissed debutant Sahil Parakh with a superb inswinging yorker. It was a brilliant spell that set up RCB’s dominant win.

Apart from the matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, Bhuvneshwar has taken at least one wicket in every game. He has also claimed three wickets in an innings on four occasions this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Became the First Fast Bowler to Reach 200 IPL Wickets

Earlier this April, Bhuvneshwar achieved a major milestone. By dismissing Ayush Mhatre against Chennai Super Kings, he became the first fast bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets.

Pacers with Most Wickets in IPL History

Updated as of April 28, 2026.

Rank Player Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 212 2 Jasprit Bumrah 185 3 Dwayne Bravo 183 4 Lasith Malinga 170 5 Harshal Patel 151

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Repays RCB Faith With Brilliant Performances in IPL 2026

Bhuvneshwar was retained for INR 10.75 crore after playing a key role in RCB winning their first IPL title last season. He picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches and maintained an economy rate of 9.28. Some questioned the decision of retaining him, but he has proved them wrong. With Josh Hazlewood missing a few matches early in the season, Bhuvneshwar stepped up and led the bowling attack brilliantly.

While many bowlers have struggled this season, Bhuvneshwar has done very well.

In a season where scores of 220 to 250 have become common, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has stood out with the ball. At 36, he is not just performing, he is dominating. Despite bowling most of his overs in the powerplay, he has maintained an excellent economy rate of just 7.61.

He is not dependent only on swing anymore. His knuckleball is hard for batters to pick, and he has been spot on with his wide yorkers in the death overs. These variations have made him a serious threat once again.

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