Rajasthan Royals Playoffs Chances Explained: Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026 is a burning question among fans at the halfway stage of the tournament. The Riyan Parag-led side, which won the title in the inaugural season, has since been chasing the elusive trophy and will be gunning to break the jinx this time around. The Royals have also started on a strong note and are amongst the top favourites alongside Punjab Kings (PBKS) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Here we take a look at the Rajasthan Royals playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 League Standings

Rajasthan Royals currently occupy third spot on the points table with 12 points. They have won six games and have lost three.

📊 Quick Take – Rajasthan Royals Playoffs Chances for IPL 2026

✅ Points: 12 from 9 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 2 more from remaining 5 games

📉 NRR: +0.617

⚠️ Top Two Chance: Good chance

🔮 Playoff Chance: Almost certain

Rajasthan Royals Remaining Fixtures

The inaugural winners have five more games in hand to consolidate their chances. Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026 will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

May 1 – Delhi Capitals, Jaipur (Home)

May 9 – Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (Home)

May 17 – Delhi Capitals, Delhi (Away)

May 19 – Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (Home)

May 24 – Mumbai Indians, Mumbai (Away)

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Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals started strong with four consecutive wins. They lost steam midway and could manage just a solitary victory in their next four matches before getting back to winning ways and kept destiny in their own hands. Before we check can RR finish in top two in IPL 2026, let’s take a look at the criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 18-20 points to secure a top two spot in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify top two with 16-17 points – but need to maintainin a superior net run-rate and their fate will depend on other results.

So, Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026? The answer for now is yes. Here is what RR need to do:

RR need to win four out of five games to confirm top two directly.

Three wins out of their remaining five games will also keep them in contention for a top-two finish but need to keep a healthy NRR to have the edge over other teams.

Two wins mean RR will finish on 16 points which would mathematically keep them alive for Top two but is highly unlikely and will need other results to go their way.

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