Rajasthan Royals Playoffs Chances Explained: Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026?

Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026 is a burning question among fans at the halfway stage of the tournament. The Riyan Parag-led side, which won the title in the inaugural season, has since been chasing the elusive trophy and will be gunning to break the jinx this time around. The Royals have also started on a strong note and are amongst the top favourites alongside Punjab Kings (PBKS) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Here we take a look at the Rajasthan Royals playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.
Rajasthan Royals currently occupy third spot on the points table with 12 points. They have won six games and have lost three.
📊 Quick Take – Rajasthan Royals Playoffs Chances for IPL 2026
✅ Points: 12 from 9 matches
🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 2 more from remaining 5 games
📉 NRR: +0.617
⚠️ Top Two Chance: Good chance
🔮 Playoff Chance: Almost certain
The inaugural winners have five more games in hand to consolidate their chances. Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026 will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:
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Rajasthan Royals started strong with four consecutive wins. They lost steam midway and could manage just a solitary victory in their next four matches before getting back to winning ways and kept destiny in their own hands. Before we check can RR finish in top two in IPL 2026, let’s take a look at the criteria.
So, Can RR Finish in Top Two in IPL 2026? The answer for now is yes. Here is what RR need to do:
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