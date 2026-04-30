Gujarat Titans Playoffs Chances Explained: What GT Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs is a sought-after question among fans at the halfway stage of the tournament. The Shubman Gill-led side won the title in their maiden season in 2022 and is now eager to do an encore. However, they have had a mixed season so far.

Here we take a look at the Gujarat Titans playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 League Standings

GT currently occupy fifth spot on the points table with eight points. They have won four games and have lost four.

Current Standings: 5

Matches: 8

Won: 4

Lost: 4

Points: 8

Net Run-rate: -0.475

Gujarat Titans Remaining Fixtures

GT have six more games in hand to make a difference. Can Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

April 30 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ahmedabad (Home)

May 3 – Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad (Home)

May 9 – Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur (Away)

May 12 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (Home)

May 16 – Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (Away)

May 21 – Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (Home)

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Can Gujarat Titans Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

After making a slow start with two losses, Gujarat bounced back with a hattrick of wins. However, with four wins and as many losses so far, they are currently stuck in the mid-table battle but still have destiny in their own hands. Before we check GT qualification scenarios, let’s take a look at playoffs criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is yes. Here is what GT need to do:

GT need to win six out of their remaining six games to reach the playoffs directly.

Five wins out of six games can also get them through without depending on other results.

Winning four out of six games means GT wil end with 16 points and secure qualification but will need to keep an eye on their net run-rate.

Three wins out of six games could technically stay alive in the qualification race but will need other results to go their way.

The Gujarat Titans playoffs chances will end if they lose four more games.

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