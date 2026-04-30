Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler Cameos Help Gujarat Titans Claim Revenge Victory Over RCB; Key Takeaways from GT vs RCB IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans won the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 match by four wickets.

The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have missed out on claiming the top spot in the IPL 2026 points as the Gujarat Titans registered a clinical revenge victory over the side in the GT vs RCB clash in Ahmedabad. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the GT vs RCB match.

Second Season Blues Continue for Jacob Bethell

The English youngster had enjoyed a stellar debut IPL season last year. In his limited appearance of just two matches, Jacob Bethell caught several eyeballs with his blistering 67 runs, which came at a strike rate of 171.79. But he is yet to replicate the last edition’s heroics in the IPL 2026.

While replacing an injured Phil Salt, the RCB opener’s scores in his three fixtures of the league so far are – 14, 20, and 5. Moreover, he has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in both of RCB’s outings against the Titans this season. With the race for the playoffs heating up, Salt’s injury and the 22-year-old’s persistent poor form could be some major concerns for the Men in Red.

Three-wicket Haul from Arshad Khan Steals Show

Arshad Khan was not part of GT’s starting XI in the first half of the ongoing season. But the Madhya Pradesh seamer put up a decent show in their latest clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In his maiden appearance of the IPL 2026, he bagged the wickets of Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton.

The 28-year-old continued the momentum and once again produced an impactful display in GT’s reverse fixture against RCB tonight. He bagged three crucial wickets to send back the opposition’s captain Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, and Venkatesh Iyer, conceding runs at an impressive economy rate of 6.60.

Notably, star GT all-rounder Rashid Khan also bowled an economical spell in the GT vs RCB clash. He snared two wickets by giving away just 19 runs in his four overs, as a comprehensive bowling performance from the hosts saw RCB get bundled out for only 155 runs.

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Cameos from Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler Seal Win for Gujarat Titans

After dismissing Sai Sudharsan early in the chase, the title-holders struck with a few rapid blows to dent GT’s chances. But two blazing innings from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler powered the side to the verge of bagging two crucial points. While the skipper went back after a well-made 43 off 18 deliveries, the gloveman also notched up a brisk 19-ball 39.

On the other hand, following a stunning display against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again proved to be lethal against the Titans. But while the seamer registered yet another brilliant figure of 3/28 in the GT vs RCB clash, Josh Hazlewood went wicketless and also gave away runs at an expensive economy of 14.00.

However, in the end, it was Rahul Tewatia (27* off 17) and Rashid (7* off 6) who starred with the finishing touches to clinch GT’s fifth victory of the IPL 2026.

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