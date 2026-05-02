SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 45: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 45 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on each other in match no. 45 of the IPL 2026. Check out our SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this encounter, to be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH have won six matches and lost three out of the nine matches played so far. They have won five matches in a row. In their previous match against Mumbai Indians, they chased down a target of 243 in just 18.4 overs after conceding that total in the first innings.
They won the match by six wickets. Half-centuries from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, along with useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Salil Arora, helped them seal the win.
KKR have won two matches, lost five, and had one no result in the eight matches played so far. After failing to win any of their first six matches this season, they have won their last two matches.
In their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, the game went into a Super Over after both teams scored 155. In the Super Over, Sunil Narine gave away just one run and took both wickets. KKR then chased the target in the very first ball to win the match.
However, it was Rinku Singh who starred in the main match. After a batting collapse in the first innings, his unbeaten 83 off 51 balls helped KKR post a fighting total.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.
Impact player: Aniket Verma
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.
Impact player: Varun Chakravathy
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is very good for batting. It is flat and has good bounce and scores of 180 to 200 or more are common here. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first, as the team batting first has won each of the last three matches at this venue.
The weather is expected to be clear, with the temperature likely to be around 39°C to 40°C.
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Both teams are coming into this match after wins in their previous games. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad may have the edge, as they have been the better team than KKR in every department this season.
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