SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 45: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 45 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on each other in match no. 45 of the IPL 2026. Check out our SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this encounter, to be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH have won six matches and lost three out of the nine matches played so far. They have won five matches in a row. In their previous match against Mumbai Indians, they chased down a target of 243 in just 18.4 overs after conceding that total in the first innings.

They won the match by six wickets. Half-centuries from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, along with useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Salil Arora, helped them seal the win.

KKR have won two matches, lost five, and had one no result in the eight matches played so far. After failing to win any of their first six matches this season, they have won their last two matches.

In their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, the game went into a Super Over after both teams scored 155. In the Super Over, Sunil Narine gave away just one run and took both wickets. KKR then chased the target in the very first ball to win the match.

However, it was Rinku Singh who starred in the main match. After a batting collapse in the first innings, his unbeaten 83 off 51 balls helped KKR post a fighting total.

SRH vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

Impact player: Aniket Verma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact player: Varun Chakravathy

SRH vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is very good for batting. It is flat and has good bounce and scores of 180 to 200 or more are common here. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first, as the team batting first has won each of the last three matches at this venue.

The weather is expected to be clear, with the temperature likely to be around 39°C to 40°C.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH)

Travis Head returned to form with 76 runs in the previous match against Mumbai Indians.

Earlier this season, he scored 46 against KKR.

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Rinku Singh has been KKR’s match-winner in the last two matches.

He scored an unbeaten 53 against Rajasthan Royals and followed it up with an unbeaten 83 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Eshan Malinga (SRH)

Eshan Malinga has taken 15 wickets in nine matches this season.

He has taken at least two wickets in five of his nine innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 414 runs in nine innings this season.

He is averaging 59.14 with a strike rate of 157.41.

He has scored 30 or more in eight of his nine innings.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 425 runs in nine innings this season.

He is averaging 53.12 and has a strike rate of 209.35.

His scores in the last four innings are 45, 57, 135* and 59.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has taken seven wickets in seven matches this season.

He has picked up at least one wicket in six innings.

Team for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming into this match after wins in their previous games. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad may have the edge, as they have been the better team than KKR in every department this season.

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