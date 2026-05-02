GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 46: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 46 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in match no.46 of the IPL 2026 on Sunday evening. Here’s our GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this game, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans have 10 points to their credit from nine games, winning five and losing four. They are coming off a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Arshad Khan snared 3 for 22 while Jason Holder and Rashid Khan claimed two each to restrict RCB to 155. Shubman Gill then struck 43 off 18 with Jos Buttler smashing 39 off 19 balls.

Punjab Kings are at the top of the table with 13 points, having won six out of eight games. Their unbeaten run came to an end in the previous game, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Marcus Stoinis hammered 62 not out in 22 deliveries to power the total to 222. But it wasn’t enough despite Yuzvendra Chahal picking up 3 for 36.

GT vs PBKS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, M Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: Rahul Tewatia.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Harpreet Brar.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Ahmedabad venue has offered good pitches for batting over the years. There’s something in it for bowlers, especially on black soil surfaces. The average first innings score here since the previous IPL season reads 205.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has smashed four half centuries in the season, and remains a top fantasy option.

He has made 913 runs since IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 175 while averaging 52, with 10 half centuries

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has blasted 283 runs in the tournament at a ridiculous strike rate of 250.44.

Overall, the left-hander has amassed 758 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 200 while averaging 31.58.

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan is coming off a superb spell against RCB, picking up 2 for 19 in four overs.

Though not at his best, he has managed 10 wickets in nine games at an economy of 8.30.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has accumulated 373 runs in this season at an average of 47 with three half centuries.

Gill likes batting at this venue, having scored over 1,400 runs at an average of 58 while striking at 165.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored a century and 87 in two of the last three games.

He has piled on 1,087 runs in the league since last year at an average of 48 and strike rate of 157.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has registered four half centuries in the last five games.

He has scored 895 runs in the IPL since last year at an average of 38 and strike rate of 170, including eight half centuries.

Team for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have a better bowling attack but Punjab Kings boast of a significantly stronger batting line-up. They have consistently out-batted the opponents, especially on flat pitches. Expect PBKS to win this game.

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