KKR Playoffs Chances Explained: What KKR Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can KKR qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? That is the big question on every fan’s mind as the tournament reaches its halfway stage. Kolkata Knight Riders won the title in 2024, but since then, they have not been able to perform well, as they finished eighth in the 2025 season.
Here we take a look at the KKR playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.
The Ajinkya Rahane-led side currently occupies eighth spot on the points table with 5 points. They have won two games, lost five, and one match ended in no result due to rain.
Kolkata Knight Riders have six games in hand. Can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:
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Kolkata Knight Riders started IPL 2026 on a very disappointing note, as they were winless in their first six matches of the season. However, they bounced back with two consecutive wins. Their playoff destiny is still not firmly in their own hands. Before we look at KKR’s qualification scenarios, let’s first take a look at the playoff criteria.
So, can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is no. Here is what Kolkata Knight Riders need to do:
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