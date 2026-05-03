KKR Playoffs Chances Explained: What KKR Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Can KKR qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? That is the big question on every fan’s mind as the tournament reaches its halfway stage. Kolkata Knight Riders won the title in 2024, but since then, they have not been able to perform well, as they finished eighth in the 2025 season.

Here we take a look at the KKR playoffs chances, league standings, and the remaining fixtures.

KKR IPL 2026 League Standings

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side currently occupies eighth spot on the points table with 5 points. They have won two games, lost five, and one match ended in no result due to rain.

Current Standings: 8

Matches: 8

Won: 2

Lost: 5

Points: 5

Net Run-rate: -0.751

KKR Remaining Fixtures

Kolkata Knight Riders have six games in hand. Can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs will depend on how they go about in these matches. Here are their remaining fixtures:

May 8 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (Away)

May 13 – Delhi Capitals, Delhi (Away)

May 16 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Raipur (Away)

May 20 – Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (Home)

May 24 – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata (Home)

May 27 – Delhi Capitals, Kolkata (Home)

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Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders started IPL 2026 on a very disappointing note, as they were winless in their first six matches of the season. However, they bounced back with two consecutive wins. Their playoff destiny is still not firmly in their own hands. Before we look at KKR’s qualification scenarios, let’s first take a look at the playoff criteria.

A team needs a minimum of 17 points to secure a direct qualification in the playoffs without having to worry about other factors.

A team can also qualify with 16 points – a common theme in the league. But in some scenarios, even 16 points might not be enough.

A team can reach the top 4 with 14 points as well but need other results to go in their favour while maintaining a superior net run-rate.

So, can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? The answer for now is no. Here is what Kolkata Knight Riders need to do:

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win all of their remaining matches to make a case for the playoffs.

With six wins out of six, they are very much likely to seal playoffs spot.

KKR playoffs chances will end if they lose two of their last six matches.

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