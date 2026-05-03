MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 47: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 47 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off in match no.47 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this bottom-table contest, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are practically knocked out of the tournament after winning only two games and losing seven. They lost the previous game against Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets away from home. The batting unit failed to put up a competitive score, posting only 159, which wasn’t enough.

Lucknow Super Giants are at the bottom of the table, winning two out of their eight games. They suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over in the previous outing. Mohsin Khan picked up 5 for 23 but the batting line-up couldn’t chase 156 before managing only one run in the super over.

MI vs LSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan.

Impact player: Prince Yadav.

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Wankhede Stadium serves fast pitches with good bounce. Conditions that help batters dominate the proceedings. The average first innings score here since the last IPL edition reads 197. Over 480 runs were scored here in the previous match.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature should hover between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

AM Ghazanfar (MI)

AM Ghazanfar is the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the season.

He has taken 11 wickets from seven games at an economy of 9.11.

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has been bowling exceptionally well in the tournament.

He has taken 13 wickets from eight innings at an economy of 8.06.

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir has scored 233 runs in the tournament at an average of 29 and strike rate of 147.

He has registered two fifties in the tournament, and bats at number three.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton has been in good form, hitting 123 not out and 37 in the last two matches.

He has made 297 runs from seven innings this season at a strike rate of 178.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has not been at his best but should like batting on this pitch.

He has scored 834 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 158.

Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Mohsin Khan has been magnificent in the tournament, picking up nine wickets from four innings at an economy of 6.37.

The left-arm pacer is coming off a five-wicket haul and should enjoy the Wankhede surface.

Team for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams are reeling at the bottom of the table with several issues. Both sides are struggling with their batting unit but Lucknow Super Giants have a significantly stronger bowling attack. Expect LSG to win this game.

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