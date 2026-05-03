Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine Choke Hyderabad To Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive; Key Takeaways From SRH vs KKR IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) halted a five-match winning streak of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a seven-wicket win today (May 3) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). In the process, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered their third consecutive win to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race after starting the campaign with five losses.

Check the key takeaways from SRH vs KKR contest.

Travis Head blasts second consecutive fifty to dominate powerplay

SRH once again dominated the first six overs after opting to bat first. Despite losing Abhishek Sharma for 10-ball 15, Travis Head’s explosive batting ensured they finished with 71 runs in the powerplay. The Aussie then continued his carnage to register consecutive fifties in IPL 2026. After a fiery 30-ball 76 in the last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) where SRH managed to chase down 244, the dynamic left-hander smacked a quickfire 28-ball 61 against KKR. The knock comprised an impressive nine boundaries and three maximums.

Sunil Narine Varun Chakravarthy hunt in pair again

The KKR spin twin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy once again operated in tandem, sharing five wickets between them to absolutely choke SRH in the middle over after their promising start where the scoreboard read 105/1 in 8.5 overs at one stage. The duo’s efforts eventually restricted Hyderabad to a subpar total of 165 all out in 19 overs.

Varun finished with 3/36 from his four overs while Narine’s figures read 2/31. Overall, this season, the duo accounts for 19 out of the 54 wickets claimed by KKR bowlers which is approximately 35%.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi registers career-best IPL score

The 21-year-old KKR batting talent registered his highest IPL score of 59 to help Kolkata chase down the 166-run target comfortably. KKR needed a partnership after losing opener Finn Allen in the powerplay and Raghuvanshi made sure to script a match-winning 84-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take the contest away from SRH.

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