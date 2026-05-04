Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update: Will the Spinner Play in DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?

The Varun Chakravarthy injury update came from the player himself after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on May 3.

Now the big question is: Will the spinner play in DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match on May 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update: Will the Spinner Feature in KKR Playing XI in DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Clash?

In the 12th over of the first innings, Ishan Kishan hit a full ball hard back towards the bowler. Varun Chakravarthy tried to stop it in his follow through, but the ball hit him directly on his left boot. Even though he was in pain, he continued to bowl, finished with figures of 3/36, and also won the Player of the Match award.

After the match, when asked about the Varun Chakravarthy injury update, he said it is just impact pain and he should be fine in three days.

“It’s fine. It’s just the impact pain. Still not able to put the foot fully down. But in another 3 days, I’ll be fine. He hit it very fast, and I had to stop it. Otherwise it would’ve been a four.,” Varun Chakravarthy said.

This means he is expected to be fit in time for the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match, as Kolkata Knight Riders have a good break and enough time for the spinner to recover.

ALSO READ:

KKR Bounce Back with Three Wins in a Row

Kolkata Knight Riders are keeping their playoff hopes alive. After not winning any of their first six matches, with five losses and one no result, they have now improved and won three matches in a row against Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Now, if they win all their remaining five matches, they can still make it to the playoffs, as they would reach 17 points. The 2024 champions will look to win their next match against Delhi Capitals and stay in the race.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.