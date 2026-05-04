Why Is Hardik Pandya Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs LSG IPL 2026?

The MI vs LSG is the second IPL 2026 fixture that Hardik Pandya has missed.

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya is not available for the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 clash as Suryakumar Yadav is leading the pack at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Apart from Hardik, Mumbai will also miss their star pacer Trent Boult in tonight’s match, who has been replaced by all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

MI vs LSG Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ryan Rickelton (WK), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, and Raghu Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Prince Yadav.

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Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing in MI vs LSG IPL 2026

As the stand-in skipper Surya revealed at the toss, Hardik is unwell and will not feature in the MI vs LSG game. Previously, Hardik had also missed out on participating in the away afternoon clash against the Delhi Capitals on April 4. However, the MI skipper has not been able to showcase his best with both of his skills in the IPL 2026 so far.

Just before entering the mega 20-over league, the all-rounder had enjoyed a decent campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. But in eight matches of the IPL 2026, the finisher has managed only 146 runs at a sub-par strike rate of 136.44. Moreover, during a rough patch of their ace pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Boult, he failed to snare key wickets for the Mumbai outfit, bagging only four scalps in eight appearances.

But in good news for the Mumbai Indians fans, former captain Rohit Sharma, who was suffering from a hamstring injury, is back in their playing XI. After missing out on five fixtures due to the setback, the opener is all set to return to action during the second innings.

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