IPL 2026: DC vs CSK Game Plan – Using Hard Lengths To Break Chennai Super Kings’ Middle Order

DC will need Dushmantha Chameera in the middle overs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) preferred Kyle Jamieson over Dushmantha Chameera in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Jamieson started well and even dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but his last couple of overs were expensive. DC will need to bring in Chameera against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by dropping Jamieson.

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DC need to target CSK’s vulnerable middle order

Despite recent wins, CSK’s middle order remains shaky, and DC can exploit it by bringing in Dushmantha Chameera. They have Mitchell Starc to operate with the new ball, while Axar Patel can also roll his arms against two RHBs with spin issues. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a slow starter against slow bowlers, while left-arm spin troubles Sanju Samson at times.

DC can also bring in Mukesh Kumar or Auqib Nabi to bowl in the powerplay, since they used only five bowlers in the previous game. Once they get past the openers, most of the work will become easier. Hence, they can afford to front-load Starc and another pace, along with Axar, should the need arise.

For the middle overs, the Capitals need Dushmantha Chameera against this CSK lineup. Right from No.3, where Urvil Patel bats, to No.6, where Shivam Dube will likely bat, the batters have issues with short lengths and wider lines. Chameera has the pace and natural attributes to exploit this issue on a flat Delhi deck.

Urvil Patel has scored 34 runs in 19 pace deliveries shorter than 8 meters since 2025. He has been dismissed once and plays around 42.1% dot balls. In the game against Gujarat Titans (GT), Kagiso Rabada cramped him for room by bowling a pacy short delivery into the body, inducing a top-edge and removing him early in the innings.

He has been aggressive overall, but his issues against high-quality pace-bowling are understandable. Most of his cricket has come at the domestic level, where he hardly faces quality fast bowling, so he’s still developing on that front. The same goes for Kartik Sharma, who can have problems with hard lengths.

On deliveries shorter than 8 meters, Kartik has a strike rate of just 120, with one dismissal. He plays around 60% false shots, which explains how severe his issues are. High pace is something he still needs to work on, and he can be confined at least at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis’ issues are well known, even if he has found ways to get away with them. Since 2025, he has had a strike rate of 171.79, but has been dismissed twice on these lengths. He plays around 43.58% false shots and hits a boundary every 3.90 deliveries, indicating his high-risk approach that can fetch DC some success.

On the other hand, Shivam Dube has been troubled the most, striking at 115.27 and playing around 34.72% dot balls. Around 45.83% of his shots have been false, and he takes around 7.20 balls for every boundary. Dube has regressed this season, and his issues have flared up: he’s striking at just 92.85 and playing around 57.14% dot balls vs pace on lengths shorter than 8 meters.

Dushmantha Chameera’s lengths

Since last season, DC pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been mighty expensive, conceding around 11.11 runs per over across six outings. However, whenever he has employed shorter lengths, Chameera has maintained pressure. He has attempted around 23.95% short balls (> 8 meters), on which he has conceded only 8.03 runs per over and taken around 7.66 balls for every boundary.

On other lengths combined, Chameera has conceded 12.16 runs per over, with a boundary leaking every 3.47 deliveries. He hasn’t taken wickets with short balls, but the pressure applied has helped him dismiss batters from other lengths. So, DC can use him as an enforcer with the ball.

Fuller lengths are unlikely to trouble CSK batters, especially on a flat surface. Hence, DC need Chameera’s attributes to contain this lineup and restrict them to below-par scores or to chasing down a target. Jamieson’s value outside the powerplay remains minimal, and he doesn’t have enough pace to restrict batters like Brevis.

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