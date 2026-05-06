IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB Game Plan – Bouncing out Nicholas Pooran

LSG's Nicholas Pooran has shown issues with short balls in IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finally made the right decision by promoting Nicholas Pooran to No.3, and he played a blistering knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he will face a major threat again from Josh Hazlewood in Lucknow. Despite a poor outing in the previous fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Hazlewood remains RCB’s best pacer and will get some assistance off the deck early on.

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LSG batter Nicholas Pooran faces a big challenge against Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood has dismissed Pooran twice in 14 balls, and the batter could only score at 78.57 in a small sample size. He has played around 64.28% dot balls in the head-to-head encounter. So, since he will bat at No.3, Pooran might get to face a bit of Hazlewood if an early wicket falls.

Now, Pooran has shown ample issues against back-of-a-length and short deliveries in IPL 2026. On all deliveries shorter than 8 meters vs pace, the LSG batter has scored at just 107.89 and lost his wicket four times in 38 balls. He plays around 60.52% dot balls and 39.47% false shots.

It’s not that he has done exceedingly well on other lengths, but shorter lengths have troubled him more. This has been a historical issue for Nicholas Pooran, who has never really been comfortable against quality fast bowling. Both of his dismissals against Hazlewood have come off shorter lengths, including the one in the two teams’ previous meeting in Bengaluru this season.

Teams have also targeted him with non-fuller lengths this season. Around 57.57% of his total pace balls have been shorter than 8 meters, and he has clearly failed to put them away. 18.18% deliveries have been between 6-8 meters, 9.09% between 4-6 meters, and 7.57% each in 2-4 meters and 0-2 meters.

Nicholas Pooran has played around 48.48% of his deliveries on the back foot, by going back, or ducking. He has lost his wicket three times and averaged just 9.33 on such balls. Around 62.50% balls have been dots, and 40.62% have produced false shots.

There will be some early movement in Lucknow, as has been the case throughout IPL 2026, and LSG might lose an early wicket. That’s where Pooran’s issues will come to the fore, because RCB won’t shy from front-loading Hazlewood. LSG have a thin middle and lower middle order, and the opponents have been smart enough to exploit it.

Josh Hazlewood’s lengths

Unsurprisingly, Josh Hazlewood has mostly bowled on 6-8 and 8+ meters this season, which has always been his strength. He rarely goes full. In 8+ meter lengths, Hazlewood has four wickets at 19.75 runs apiece.

He has fetched around 44.68% false shots and given a boundary every 3.91 deliveries. Hence, he will pose a big threat to the whole LSG batting lineup, not only Nicholas Pooran. Pooran might obviously be more vulnerable than other batters.

The likes of Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Aiden Markram are quality pace players. Rishabh Pant has issues with wider lines at times. Hence, Pooran’s form and issues make him highly susceptible to short lengths.

Still, LSG shouldn’t move him away from No.3, since it remains Pooran’s best chance to score. In the lower order, his value was minimal anyway. So, RCB will have the advantage, but that will also give the batter the best chance to succeed at his preferred spot.

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