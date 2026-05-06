LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 50: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 50 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Match no.50 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home venue. Here’s our LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Super Giants have won only two games in the season while losing seven times. In the previous game, they lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Nicholas Pooran returned to form with a brutal 63 off 21 to power the team to 228. It wasn’t enough, however, as MI chased it down with eight balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have six wins to their credit and have lost thrice. They are coming off a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, they managed only 155 with Devdutt Padikkal’s 40 off 24 being the top score. Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared 3 for 28 in his four overs but didn’t have the support.

LSG vs RCB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, M Siddharth.

Impact player: Prince Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Ekana Cricket Stadium has offered lively red-soil pitches in the ongoing season. There has been significant assistance here for seamers with pace, bounce, and movement. The average first innings score here this season stands at 155.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 26 degrees Celsius in the evening.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Mohsin Khan had an off game against Mumbai but had picked up a five-for earlier.

The left-arm pacer has taken 10 wickets from five games at an economy of 7.45.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood took 4 for 12 recently and remains a top fantasy option.

He has taken eight wickets in six games at a strike rate of 17.6.

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has been exceptional in the tournament with the new as well as old ball.

He has taken 13 wickets from nine games at an economy of 8.06.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has registered 11 half centuries from 24 innings since the previous IPL edition.

He has scored 379 runs in this season at an average of 54 while striking at 165, including three fifties.

Josh Inglis (LSG)

Josh Inglis opened the innings for LSG in the previous game, and could be a good captaincy option.

Inglis has 291 runs in the IPL at an average of 29 and strike rate of 165.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed four three-wicket hauls in the last five games.

He has taken 17 wickets from nine games this season at an economy of 7.54.

Team for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants boast of a good pace bowling attack for home conditions but have a vulnerable batting unit. RCB, on the other hand, have a much stronger side. Expect RCB to come out victorious in this game.

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