LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 50: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 50 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Match no.50 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home venue. Here’s our LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The Super Giants have won only two games in the season while losing seven times. In the previous game, they lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Nicholas Pooran returned to form with a brutal 63 off 21 to power the team to 228. It wasn’t enough, however, as MI chased it down with eight balls to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have six wins to their credit and have lost thrice. They are coming off a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, they managed only 155 with Devdutt Padikkal’s 40 off 24 being the top score. Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared 3 for 28 in his four overs but didn’t have the support.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, M Siddharth.
Impact player: Prince Yadav.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Ekana Cricket Stadium has offered lively red-soil pitches in the ongoing season. There has been significant assistance here for seamers with pace, bounce, and movement. The average first innings score here this season stands at 155.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 26 degrees Celsius in the evening.
READ MORE:
Mohsin Khan (LSG)
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Prince Yadav (LSG)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Josh Inglis (LSG)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Lucknow Super Giants boast of a good pace bowling attack for home conditions but have a vulnerable batting unit. RCB, on the other hand, have a much stronger side. Expect RCB to come out victorious in this game.
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