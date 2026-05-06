IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced, Final Moved From Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the IPL 2026 playoffs schedule on May 5.

Road to the Final Set with Dharamshala and New Chandigarh Hosting Playoffs

Qualifier 1, which will be played between the top two teams in the points table, will take place on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The tournament will then shift to New Chandigarh, where the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the teams finishing third and fourth.

The same venue will also host Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator.

Final Venue Shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad

The IPL 2026 will end with the final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which also hosted the final last season. In the past five seasons, this will be the fourth time the final is being played at this venue.

“Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case,” BCCI statement.

Earlier, Bengaluru was set to host the IPL 2026 final, as it is the home ground of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the previous season. The city had also hosted the opening match for the same reason. But the venue was later changed.

“However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,” statement added.

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Match Date Teams Venue City Qualifier 1 May 26 1st vs 2nd HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Eliminator May 27 3rd vs 4th Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) Qualifier 2 May 29 Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) Final May 31 Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

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