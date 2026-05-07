DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 51: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 51 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 51 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals lost their previous match against Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. In 10 matches so far, they have won four and lost six.

KKR won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. After remaining winless in their first six matches of the season, they have now won three consecutive matches.

DC vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.

Impact player: Auqib Dar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player: Finn Allen.

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has shown mixed behaviour in recent matches. In one of the previous games, more than 500 runs were scored, while another saw Delhi Capitals get bowled out for just 74. In the next match Delhi scored 155 runs. Teams batting second have mostly won at this venue.

The weather is expected to be around 32°C.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Rinku Singh has scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 this season.

In his previous three matches, he stayed unbeaten till the end and scored two half centuries along with 22*.

Nitish Rana (DC)

Nitish Rana has scored 217 runs so far this season.

In his last five innings, he has scored two half centuries.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is KKR’s highest run scorer so far this season with 268 runs and three half centuries.

In the previous match, he scored 59 against SRH.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy has taken 10 wickets in seven matches so far this season.

All 10 of his wickets have come in the previous four innings.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has been DC’s top scorer so far with 445 runs in 10 innings.

He has scored one century and three half centuries this season.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has taken nine wickets so far this season.

Apart from the match against SRH, he has taken at least one wicket in every other match.

Team for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

KKR might have an advantage over Delhi Capitals in this game as they are carrying winning momentum and are unbeaten in their last three matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.