DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 51: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 51 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 51 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction ahead of this clash, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals lost their previous match against Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. In 10 matches so far, they have won four and lost six.
KKR won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. After remaining winless in their first six matches of the season, they have now won three consecutive matches.
Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.
Impact player: Auqib Dar.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact player: Finn Allen.
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has shown mixed behaviour in recent matches. In one of the previous games, more than 500 runs were scored, while another saw Delhi Capitals get bowled out for just 74. In the next match Delhi scored 155 runs. Teams batting second have mostly won at this venue.
The weather is expected to be around 32°C.
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KKR might have an advantage over Delhi Capitals in this game as they are carrying winning momentum and are unbeaten in their last three matches.
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