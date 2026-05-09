CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 53: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in match no. 53 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings won their previous match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. In 10 matches, they have won five and lost five.

Lucknow Super Giants also won their last match, which was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs (DLS method). In 10 matches, they have won only three and lost seven, and are at the bottom of the table.

CSK vs LSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact player: Shivam Dube.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav.

Impact player: Mayank Yadav.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

In the last two matches in Chennai, teams have not been able to score more than 160, and the chasing team has won both matches. So, team winning toss may prefer to bowl first.

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Top Player Picks for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has taken 16 wickets in 10 matches so far.

In the previous match, he took three wickets.

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Noor Ahmad has taken 11 wickets this season.

In the previous four matches, he picked up a total of seven wickets.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

After a disappointing first eight matches, Nicholas Pooran has found some form while batting at No. 3.

In the previous two matches, he scored 38 and 63.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has scored 402 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries and one half century.

In the previous match, he scored an unbeaten 87*.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh scored a century in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In 10 matches, he has scored 367 runs, including one century and one half century.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has been one of the standout bowlers of the tournament, with 17 wickets in 10 matches.

He has picked up at least one wicket in eight out of the 10 innings.

Team for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

CSK and LSG are coming into this match after wins in their previous games. However, CSK have been in better form, so they might have an edge.

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