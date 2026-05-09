CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 53: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in match no. 53 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings won their previous match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. In 10 matches, they have won five and lost five.
Lucknow Super Giants also won their last match, which was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs (DLS method). In 10 matches, they have won only three and lost seven, and are at the bottom of the table.
CSK vs LSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.
Impact player: Shivam Dube.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav.
Impact player: Mayank Yadav.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
In the last two matches in Chennai, teams have not been able to score more than 160, and the chasing team has won both matches. So, team winning toss may prefer to bowl first.