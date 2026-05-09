Why Is Riyan Parag Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the Rajasthan Royals captain was absent from the lineup.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans lock horns tonight (May 9) in a clash to consolidate their top-four chances, being played at Jaipur.

Why Is Riyan Parag Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Riyan Parag Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Riyan Parag won’t be available for the contest since he had suffered a hamstring injury in the previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC). He will be replaced by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as the stand-in captain for the GT game.

The news of the same was confirmed by Yashasvi during the toss. The left-hander said,

“Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he’ll be coming back soon.”

The absence of their regular skipper will be a considerable blow for the Royals, since he has done an impeccable job marshalling the troops this season. RR started IPL 2026 with four consecutive wins and currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 10 games and have a strong chance to secure the IPL playoffs spot.

Furthermore, after struggling with the bat so far this season where he failed to register any 30-plus score in his first nine innings, he finally broke the jinx to score with his first fifty of the tournament, smashing a fiery 50-ball 90 in the game against DC.

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RR vs GT Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

GT Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra

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