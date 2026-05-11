IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Game Plan – Exploiting Jos Buttler’s Left-Arm Spin Issues

Jos Buttler has got out multiple times against left-arm spin.

Jos Buttler has shown enough issues against left-arm spin. His wicket against Ravindra Jadeja in the previous game was another reminder of his problems. While Buttler has handled them reasonably well, especially on flat surfaces, the opponents can exploit them.

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Jos Buttler’s left-arm spin issues

In 2026, Jos Buttler has an average of 22 and a strike rate of 114.58 against left-arm orthodox. He loses his wicket every 19.20 deliveries and takes as many as 7.38 balls for every boundary. Additionally, Buttler plays around 37.50% dot balls against this bowling type.

He has managed to do well in IPL this season: 52 average & 148.57 strike rate. Still, quality spinners can contain him because of his issues, especially with a spread field. The Gujarat Titans batter has often mistimed his aerial shots against this type of bowling lately.

Take his dismissals against Jadeja in the previous game or Dunith Wellalage in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Even in SA20, Jos Buttler was dismissed a couple of times with this bowling type. He has been caught once each on deep backward point, cover, and long-off this year.

Using Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey has all the ingredients to trouble Jos Buttler in Ahmedabad. With the GT batter having two quality spin players, particularly Shubman Gill, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will likely introduce Harsh when Buttler comes to the crease. Pacers tend to get early movement at this venue, meaning SRH will front-load fast bowlers as well.

Harsh Dubey has bowled exceedingly well this season, even if he has been expensive at times. Against RHBs, his proficiency has been well-documented. The SRH spinner has five scalps at 25.60 runs apiece and an economy rate of 9.25 against right-hand batters in IPL 2026.

Apart from having a quality stock ball that turns away from RHBs, Dubey also has a deceiving quicker ball that goes straight and skids off the surface. He has fetched three wickets at 16 runs apiece and an economy rate of 8.23.

Additionally, these balls produce around 42.86% false shots, suggesting batters haven’t been able to play it out at times. Harsh Dubey might get some extra bounce off the Ahmedabad surface, making his quicker balls more threatening. As we mentioned in the previous game, he gets a significant turn with the new ball and might get some more with a slightly older ball.

SRH might also use Shivang Kumar against Jos Buttler since he brings an unknown factor. The batter has yet to face him, and left-arm wrist spin has dismissed him once in 12 balls this year. But Dubey should come into the attack initially after Buttler comes to the crease.

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