Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Heroics Power RCB Clinch Last-Ball Thriller; Key Takeaways from RCB vs MI IPL 2026

Corbin Bosch's maiden IPL four-fer during the RCB vs MI clash went in vain.

Following two consecutive defeats, the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are back in winning ways after clinching a low-scoring thriller against the Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, the RCB vs MI loss has eliminated the Mumbai outfit from the IPL 2026 playoffs race.

Mumbai Indians’ Openers Fail to Continue Red-Hot Form

After a blazing display against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MI’s struggling show with the willow once again came into the fore in Raipur. With Hardik Pandya continuing to miss out, stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav had stated that they are happy to bat first after losing in the RCB vs MI toss. But their over-reliability on the openers saw the five-time champions put up a sub-par total of 166/7.

In their latest clash, a 143-run opening partnership between former captain Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton almost did the job for MI while chasing a massive 230. But both of them could not carry on their fierce form tonight. While the South African departed for just two runs in the very first over, Rohit also failed to convert the brisk start into a big score (22). Moreover, Suryakumar continued his lean patch with a golden duck.

However, after three quick wickets, an 82-run partnership from Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma powered the visitors towards a competitive total.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Claims Third IPL Four-fer

The veteran seamer continues to breathe fire in the ongoing IPL 2026. After snaring five three-wicket hauls in 10 fixtures of the season, Bhuvneshwar bagged his third IPL four-fer in the RCB vs MI match. The fans might have had flashbacks from Bengaluru’s away clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) after the 36-year-old ran through MI’s top-order. After sending back Rickelton in the first over, he struck twice in back-to-back deliveries to dismiss two of Mumbai’s star batters, Rohit and Suryakumar.

The right-hander also scalped the wicket of Tilak in the final ball of the 18th over, just when he was looking all set to accelerate the innings after bringing up his maiden half-century of the IPL 2026. Bhuvneshwar finished with a remarkable figure of 4/23 as he continues leading the Purple Cap race with 21 scalps in 11 appearances.

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Krunal Pandya Aces The Chase for RCB

After losing three wickets under the powerplay, Krunal Pandya produced a valiant fightback against his former franchise to ace the chase for the defending champions. He fought with cramps but played a stunning 73-run knock off 46 balls to keep RCB’s hopes alive till the very end. After his departure, Romario Shepherd was believed to seal the deal with only 18 runs needed in the final two overs.

But the Caribbean all-rounder thoroughly struggled to connect with the ball and ultimately returned for an 11-ball four. This once again shifted the momentum towards the visitors. However, after a clinical show with the ball, Bhuvneshwar also emerged as RCB’s saviour in the chase, smacking a much-needed over-boundary in the final over to snatch things back for Rajat Patidar and Co.

Eventually, RCB clinched the final-ball thriller to climb to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a two-wicket victory over MI.

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