GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 56: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 56 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in match no. 56 of the IPL 2026 on Tuesday evening. Here’s our GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this game, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans won their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. In 11 matches, they have won seven and lost four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 33 runs in their last match. They also have seven wins and four losses in 11 matches.

GT vs SRH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: Sai Kishore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact player: Harsh Dubey.

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been good for batting and has also helped the bowlers. Teams batting second have won most of the matches here this season.

The temperature during match time is expected to be around 37–40°C, with no chance of rain.

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Top Player Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma is SRH’s second highest run scorer with 475 runs in 11 matches.

He has scored three half centuries and one century

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan has taken 15 wickets in 11 matches so far.

In the previous match against Rajasthan Royals, he picked up four wickets.

Jason Holder (GT)

Jason Holder has played only five matches and has taken 10 wickets.

He has picked up nine wickets in his previous three innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored 462 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 160.41 this season.

He also scored 84 runs in the previous match.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 494 runs in 11 matches.

Apart from the match against KKR, he has scored at least 29 runs in every other innings this season.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored 440 runs in 11 matches this season.

In his last five innings, he has registered three half centuries and one century.

Team for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming into this match with a win, but GT might have an edge over SRH due to the home conditions.

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