GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 56: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 56 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in match no. 56 of the IPL 2026 on Tuesday evening. Here’s our GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction for this game, to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans won their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. In 11 matches, they have won seven and lost four.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 33 runs in their last match. They also have seven wins and four losses in 11 matches.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: Sai Kishore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.
Impact player: Harsh Dubey.
The pitch in Ahmedabad has been good for batting and has also helped the bowlers. Teams batting second have won most of the matches here this season.
The temperature during match time is expected to be around 37–40°C, with no chance of rain.
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Both teams are coming into this match with a win, but GT might have an edge over SRH due to the home conditions.
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