Three-Wicket Hauls from Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder Bundle Out Sunrisers Hyderabad for Their Lowest IPL Total; Key Takeaways from GT vs SRH IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans won the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match by 82 runs.

The Gujarat Titans have outclassed the formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad batting order to bundle them out for only 86 runs in the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 clash. At the halfway mark of the game, it seemed that the hosts would have liked to post a few more runs on the board. But a clinical display from Gujarat’s bowling unit, spearheaded by three-wicket hauls from Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder, ensured nothing went in favour of the SRH batters. Let’s take a look at 3 takeaways from the GT vs SRH encounter.

Washington Sundar Revives Gujarat Titans’ Innings

After two of GT’s star top-order batters, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, went back with single-digit scores, Washington Sundar once again put up a brisk cameo to rescue the side. The all-rounder has been a key contributor with the willow in the IPL 2026, scoring 296 runs at a strike rate of 152.57, including five unbeaten finishes for the Titans so far.

His 33-ball half-century in the GT vs SRH clash tonight came at a crucial juncture of the game. Following a composed 61 from Sai Sudharsan, he smacked seven boundaries and a six to power the hosts towards a competitive total on the board.

Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada Provides Excellent Start in Powerplay

GT were off to a brilliant start in their defence of 168, courtesy of a wicket-maiden over from Mohammed Siraj to start things off. The seamer sent back swashbuckling opener Travis Head for a four-ball duck. This was followed by three quick strikes from Kagiso Rabada to dismiss Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Smaran Ravichandran. Chasing the sub-par total, SRH found themselves amidst major trouble. The visitors finished the first six overs at 34/4, which is their second-lowest powerplay score of the IPL 2026.

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SRH Collapse in Low-Scoring Chase

The Hyderabad outfit are known for their batting firepower and smashing massive targets on the board. However, the GT vs SRH match witnessed a complete debacle from the team, as the Orange Army recorded their lowest total in the history of the IPL. One or two key partnerships might have proved enough for them to bag two points.

But SRH could not forge a counter-attacking partnership following the dismal start in the powerplay. Only four batters could cross the 10-run mark as Pat Cummins and Co. suffered a huge loss by 82 runs. This defeat has also affected their net run rate while sliding down to third place. On the other hand, GT have climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with eight wins in 12 fixtures.

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