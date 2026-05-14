IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK Game Plan – Using Zakary Foulkes in Lucknow

CSK will require Zakary Foulkes.

With Jamie Overton unavailable, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) don’t have enough like-for-like options in IPL 2026. He was their middle-over enforcer with the ball, doing a phenomenal job by hitting hard lengths at a high pace. Additionally, Overton acted as a pace hitter in the lower order, providing a batting cushion in MS Dhoni’s absence.

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From the available options, Zakary Foulkes remains one of their better players for the role Overton was doing for CSK. He’s a new-ball specialist who provides some batting value in the lower order. That move will help CSK strengthen their powerplay bowling and give more breathing space to their spinners and the third seamer.

Since 2024, Foulkes has 13 wickets at 35.15 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.61 in the powerplay. He bowls around 49.44% dot balls and gives a boundary every 5.71 deliveries. More than these numbers, the Kiwi pacer can move the new ball and has precise control over his lines in the powerplay.

He also possesses a good off-cutter, which has fetched him ample success in recent times. Additionally, the Kiwi pacer has a deceiving leg-cutter, on which he imparts substantial backspin, and it swings into the RHBs. He used it nicely at times during the ODI series against India earlier this year.

Early movement in Lucknow

The biggest reason to play Zakary Foulkes against LSG is early movement in Lucknow. In the first six overs at this venue this season, pacers have found a median swing of around 0.53° and troubled batters. Most LSG bowlers have found ample success due to the new-ball movement in Lucknow.

Notably, pacers in powerplay have maintained a coefficient of restitution of 0.616 in Lucknow, which is the joint fourth-highest among all venues with at least three games in IPL 2026. This denotes that the ball retains around 61.3 mph speed after pitching, suggesting the decks have been lively. Zakary Foulkes will be mighty effective in these conditions, especially since his natural lengths will aid swing.

He has a wobble seam delivery as well and has built his white-ball career in favourable New Zealand conditions. Hence, CSK can partner him with Mukesh Choudhary in the powerplay, while Anshul Kamboj can bowl in the middle and slog overs. Anshul is quicker than the other two and better suited to bowl into the pitch and yorkers, as visible throughout the season.

CSK can also include Spencer Johnson in the XI, but he doesn’t add batting value. Then, they already have Mukesh, who brings his left-arm angle and knows how to move the new ball. So, Foulkes will provide variety in the powerplay, and the team needs some batting depth in the absence of two premium pace-hitters, Jamie Overton and MS Dhoni.

CSK can afford to front-load Zakary Foulkes, since spinners like Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad will come in the middle overs. If there’s early movement, which looks likely, CSK won’t require spin with the new ball. He can also add some batting depth, having a career T20 strike rate of 129.77, along with useful cameos in international cricket.

In Lucknow, CSK will not need spinners in the powerplay, so Akeal can bowl to relatively weak spin players like Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram in the middle overs. Foulkes might not be a bad option to try, at least in Lucknow. If the move doesn’t work, CSK can include Spencer Johnson from future games.

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