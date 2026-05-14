PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 58: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 58 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in match no. 58 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction for this game, to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by three wickets. They have lost four matches in a row and are now fourth in the table.

Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match by two wickets. With three wins and eighth losses this season, they are ninth in the table.

PBKS vs MI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player: Yash Thakur.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact Player: Raghu Sharma.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Dharamshala is good for batting. In the previous match, a target of 211 was chased down successfully. The team that wins the toss might look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 19-20°C.

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Top Player Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has scored 392 runs this season and is currently the second highest run scorer for Punjab Kings.

He scored an unbeaten 59 in the previous innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has scored 243 runs in six innings this season.

He has scored two half centuries and has a strike rate of 177.37.

Corbin Bosch (MI)

Corbin Bosch has played only three matches this season and has seven wickets to his name.

He picked up four wickets in the previous match against RCB.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Cooper Connolly has scored 415 runs in 10 innings so far.

He scored 38 runs in the previous match, after remaining unbeaten on 107 in the game before that.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton is Mumbai Indians’ top scorer with 382 runs in nine innings this season.

He has scored one century and two fifties this season.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has scored 342 runs at a strike rate of 226.49 this season.

He scored 56 runs in the previous match against Delhi Capitals.

Team for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Even though both teams are coming into this match after a defeat, Punjab Kings might still have an edge over Mumbai Indians as they have a more settled squad.

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