PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 58: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 58 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in match no. 58 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction for this game, to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
Punjab Kings lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by three wickets. They have lost four matches in a row and are now fourth in the table.
Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match by two wickets. With three wins and eighth losses this season, they are ninth in the table.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact player: Yash Thakur.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Impact Player: Raghu Sharma.
The pitch in Dharamshala is good for batting. In the previous match, a target of 211 was chased down successfully. The team that wins the toss might look to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 19-20°C.
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Even though both teams are coming into this match after a defeat, Punjab Kings might still have an edge over Mumbai Indians as they have a more settled squad.
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