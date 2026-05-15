LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 59: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 59 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Match no. 59 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the home venue. Here’s our LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this match, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG lost their previous match against CSK by five wickets. They have played 11 matches, won three and lost eight, and are at the bottom of the table.

CSK won their previous match against LSG. They are fifth in the table with six wins in 11 matches.

LSG vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Impact Player: Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Zakary Foulkes, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary.

Impact Player: Prashant Veer.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Lucknow has been helpful for bowlers. Only once has a 200-plus score been made at this venue this season, and that target was chased down. Teams batting first have won twice, while teams batting second have also won twice. One game ended in a Super Over.

The temperature is expected to be around 35-37°C.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Urvil Patel (CSK)

Urvil Patel has played only four matches and has made 110 runs.

In the last match against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, he scored 65 runs.

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches and is the leading wicket taker for Lucknow Super Giants this season.

He has claimed two or more wickets six times this season.

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Noor Ahmad has taken 12 wickets in 11 matches.

He has picked up at least one wicket in his last five innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has made 430 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.75.

He has two centuries and one half century to his name.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh has made 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.27.

He has one century and one half century to his name.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj is Chennai Super Kings leading wicket taker this season with 19 wickets in 11 matches.

He picked up two wickets in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Team for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

CSK might have an edge over LSG in this match, as they are the better team in form and have also defeated them in the previous encounter.

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