LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 59: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 59 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.
Match no. 59 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the home venue. Here’s our LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this match, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG lost their previous match against CSK by five wickets. They have played 11 matches, won three and lost eight, and are at the bottom of the table.
CSK won their previous match against LSG. They are fifth in the table with six wins in 11 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.
Impact Player: Avesh Khan.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Zakary Foulkes, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary.
Impact Player: Prashant Veer.
The pitch in Lucknow has been helpful for bowlers. Only once has a 200-plus score been made at this venue this season, and that target was chased down. Teams batting first have won twice, while teams batting second have also won twice. One game ended in a Super Over.
The temperature is expected to be around 35-37°C.
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CSK might have an edge over LSG in this match, as they are the better team in form and have also defeated them in the previous encounter.
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