Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Gujarat Titans Opener Retires Hurt During KKR vs GT IPL 2026

Sai Sudharsan is currently the highest run scorer of the IPL 2026.

Star Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has left the field after suffering a blow on his elbow during the KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match. Fans looking for a Sai Sudharsan injury update can find it here.

Previously, the 24-year-old provided a fierce start to the visitors’ huge chase of 248, hitting four boundaries and a six. But Kartik Tyagi’s last ball of the third over hit him in the left elbow. He was immediately knocked down into the ground and seemed in a lot of pain. After receiving the initial care by the physios, Sudharsan left the field as retired hurt.

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Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Gujarat Titans Might Get in Trouble After Losing Opener During Massive KKR vs GT Chase

After being put to bat first, the Kolkata Knight Riders have put up a mammoth score on the board. In response, GT have also started off well. But losing the southpaw, who was looking in tremendous touch, might prove to be costly for them. At the time of writing, GT are at 177/1 after 16 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill (85) and Jos Buttler (50) at the crease.

Notably, the top three batters have always been the key for GT’s success in the tournament. Moreover, Sudharsan was also carrying on a great run in the ongoing IPL 2026. He is currently leading the chart for scoring the most runs in the season so far. In 13 fixtures, the batter has notched up 524 runs for the franchise, including five fifties and a hundred, at a strike rate of 155.95.

He has been one of the most consistent players for the GT. With only a few days to go for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the team would hope for the Sai Sudharsan injury not to be something major. The side is currently seated second in the IPL 2026 points table with eight wins in 12 matches, and irrespective of the KKR vs GT result, Gill and Co. possess a strong chance to qualify for the knockouts.

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