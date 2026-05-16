Finn Allen Insanity Keeps Kolkata Playoffs Hopes Alive; Key Takeaways From KKR vs GT IPL 2026

Finn Allen blitzkrieg kept Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hopes for a top-four finish alive after they outclassed Gujarat Titans (GT) today (May 16) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The three-time champions, who had started the season with five consecutive losses, picked up their fifth win after securing the KKR vs GT contest by a comprehensive margin of 30 runs.

In the process, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side climbed to the seventh spot in the table with 11 points from 12 games while Gujarat remained at second with 16 points from 13 games.

Let’s check the key takeaways from KKR vs GT contest.

Finn Allen flaunts his muscles again in KKR vs GT

The New Zealand and KKR opener gave another testament to his explosive batting skills by blasting a 35-ball 93 to help his side post a towering total of 247/2 in 20 overs. The Kiwi struck at a fiery rate of 265.71, comprising four boundaries and a staggering 10 maximums. Finn Allen is currently the second-highest run-scorer for KKR with 321 runs in nine matches, averaging 40.12 which also includes an unbeaten 100* apart from the fifty in the KKR vs GT tie.

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Poor fielding cost Gujarat Titans massively

The Shubman Gill-led side squandered four catching opportunities in the KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match. Of those, two were dropped opportunities for Finn Allen in the third and the seventh over of the KKR innings when the Kiwi was on 14 and 33, respectively. Allen made the most of the opportunities and plundered his way to a scintillating 93.

The other reprieves were of Cameron Green on 23 by Arshad Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi on 52 by Washington Sundar. Both batters also made the most of the lifelines as Green completed his fifty and finished on 28-ball 52* while Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 44-ball 82*. Apart from the missed catches, GT also had multiple misfields that gifted Kolkata extra runs and boundaries.

In fact, Gujarat has dropped most catches (21) in IPL 2026, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at second (20) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at third (17).

KKR dealt Matheesha Pathirana injury

Another major takeaway from the KKR vs GT match is Kolkata’s latest injury concern for their INR 18 crore IPL 2026 recruit Matheesha Pathirana.

After missing the first 11 games due to a hamstring injury, he finally made his debut in the Purple and Gold jersey but could only bowl 1.2 overs before seeming to have an issue at the same spot and was forced to walk off.

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