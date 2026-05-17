Why Is Ravindra Jadeja Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the star Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was absent from the lineup.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals lock horns tonight (May 17) in a high-octane clash, being played at Delhi as the battle for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies.

Why Is Ravindra Jadeja Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Ravindra Jadeja Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Ravindra Jadeja won’t be available for the contest since he has been dropped owing to workload management.

The news of the same was confirmed by RR skipper Riyan Parag at the coin toss. As a replacement, talented young middle-order batter Ravi Singh has been handed a debut and will feature in the RR Playing XI.

Parag was quoted as saying, “There’s just one change. Jaddu is out because of workload management and all of that, and Ravi Singh comes in for us.”

Notably, the 24-year-old Ravi Singh was bought by RR at the auction last December for 95 lakhs.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja was traded in by Rajasthan alongside Sam Curran from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as part of a deal in exchange for Sanju Samson. The dynamic left-hander has been crucial for RR’s success so far this season, contributing across departments. Jaddu has scored 190 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 47.50 while also picking up eight wickets with the ball.

ALSO READ:

DC vs RR Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

RR Impact Subs: Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.