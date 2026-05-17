Why Is Rajat Patidar Not in RCB Playing XI Today for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026?

Rajat Patidar is the third-highest run-getter for RCB in the IPL 2026 so far.

The last edition’s finalists are set to clash in a cracking afternoon contest in Dharamsala. But the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, Rajat Patidar, is missing out on today’s PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 match.

PBKS vs RCB Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood.

ALSO READ:

Why Rajat Patidar Is Not Playing in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026

The RCB skipper had suffered a blow to the back of his head during their last clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Raipur. As per reports, the batter is still recovering from the concussion and has not travelled with the team for their away match facing the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Jitesh Sharma is leading the defending champions, while Suyash Sharma has entered the RCB starting XI in his absence.

Apart from Rajat, seamer Jacob Duffy is also not featuring in the PBKS vs RCB game, as Romario Shepherd comes in his place. However, the skipper was continuing great form, putting up 337 runs in 12 appearances, including three fifty-plus knocks, at a blazing strike rate of 192.57.

But the stand-in skipper has confirmed at the PBKS vs RCB toss that the injury is not very serious and Rajat will be back in action soon in their next fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“Rajat is doing fantastic now and hopefully we’ll see him in Hyderabad,” said Jitesh.

Notably, the encounter against the Orange Army will be RCB’s last group-stage match before heading towards the IPL 2026 playoffs. They are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with eight victories in 12 fixtures and will look to secure a top-two finish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.