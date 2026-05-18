Punjab Kings Coach Identifies Key Aspect That Derailed Their IPL 2026 Unbeaten Start

After starting off the IPL 2026 with six successive wins, the Punjab Kings have sustained as many defeats in a row.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have suffered a stunning turnaround of momentum in the ongoing IPL 2026. The last edition’s runners-up started off the season from just where they had left off in 2025. With six victories and a washout, Shreyas Iyer and Co. were unbeaten throughout the first half of the IPL 2026. Even a record 264-run total from the Delhi Capitals (DC) also failed to restrict Punjab’s winning streak.

But the team, which was once looking completely unbeatable, are now eagerly waiting to bounce back in winning ways. Notably, Punjab were expected to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after reaching 13 points in seven matches. However, following six defeats on the trot, PBKS now relies on a few other results before a must-win last league-stage fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 23 to get the ‘Q’ beside them.

Coach James Hopes Reflects on Punjab Kings’ Unbelievable Slump

PBKS’ fast-bowling coach James Hopes rued the close defeats against DC and the Mumbai Indians in their last two matches before yesterday’s encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Punjab had dominated both of these games but failed to capitalise at key junctures to claim two crucial points.

“We’ve got ourselves in this position, and we do rely on some other teams. I just really hope that we’re walking into the Lucknow stadium next week with an opportunity to qualify, and if we are, it’s up to us to take that opportunity. We haven’t taken the opportunities in the last two weeks,” he stated in the press conference.

“I think what derailed our campaign was an inability to take control of momentum in games. Every time we looked like doing it, we did something to hurt ourselves or trip ourselves up. T20 is a game where it is very easy to get on winning streaks, and it is very easy to go the other way. We have had both emotions in this tournament, and now we need a week to regroup the boys,” added Hopes.

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How Can Punjab Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

With just one group-stage game remaining, PBKS can only reach 15 points this season. The reigning champions, RCB, have already booked the first place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, while the Gujarat Titans (GT) are also on the verge of finalising their qualification. Primarily, the Punjab outfit would want the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lose most of their last two fixtures and stay below 16 points.

Winning only one of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) remaining two would also help Shreyas and men. Moreover, they would hope for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to at least lose one of their upcoming games to avoid getting tied at 15 points with the net run rate coming into play.

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